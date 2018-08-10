Hurricane Michael continues to churn and gain strength in the warm Gulf of Mexico waters this Tuesday evening. This hurricane, which less than 3 days ago was just a disturbance that had the possibility of becoming a tropical system has ramped up quickly over the last few days.

Michael is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 120 miles per hour as of 5PM EST advisory. Michael is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday afternoon as an even stronger Category 3 hurricane.

The forecast track continues to take the center of Michael at landfall very close to Panama City, Florida but of course the entire Florida panhandle is be bracing for an impact from this large and very strong storm. Hurricane Michael is expected to strengthen during the day Tuesday, becoming a Category 2 storm before reaching Category 3 status (which a classified as a major hurricane) before making landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

After landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast, Hurricane Michael will track inland and be impacted by the big trough pushing into the Eastern U.S. which will help to steer it northeastward toward the Carolinas following landfall. Even with the storm expected to weaken, parts of Georgia and the Carolinas should see some strong winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain before Michael moves out into the Atlantic by the upcoming weekend.

The storm surge (the combination of the rise in ocean water along the coast driven by the high winds of the hurricane) is expected to be potentially be greater than 9 feet in spots, especially in the Big Bend area of the Florida Gulf Coast. This could be life threatening for those areas that receive the significant storm surge. A State of Emergency declaration has been issued by Florida's Governor Rick Scott in advance of Hurricane Michael and mandatory evacuations have been issued for coastal communities.

Hurricane Michael will bring heavy rainfall to the Florida panhandle and areas inland as it tracks over Georgia and the Carolinas. Unfortunately, the last thing the Carolinas need is additional rainfall after the catastrophic flooding from Florence not long ago. Flash flooding will be a major concern with areas along the coast receiving anywhere from 8-10 inches of rain with areas inland receiving anywhere from 4-6 inches. One bit of good news is the fact that the system will not linger over any particular area (unlike Harvey and Florence) so the heavy rainfall should last for an extended period of time.

Tropical Storm force winds will arrive late Tuesday/early Wednesday with the potential for hurricane force winds much of the day Wednesday from coastal Florida into parts of Alabama and Georgia. The above graphic shows the chance of tropical storm force winds (40 miles per hour plus) in a particular area. The purple represents a 100% chance of that occurring with the percentages tapering down into the 70%-80% across a large part of Central and Southern Georgia along with parts of Alabama so the bottom line a large area will be impacted by this hurricane.

A cold front moving through Kentuckiana late on Wednesday will keep Michael out of our area and help it move off to the eastern seaboard.

We will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael on this Tuesday and bring you the latest information online and on air on WHAS11.

