LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After catching a couple of much needed dry days across Kentuckiana, our active and wet weather pattern is set to continue for the first half of the upcoming weekend. With a warm front to our south, moisture will stream northward on into Saturday increasing our chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder across Kentuckiana. Keep the rain gear handy all day Saturday as plenty of wet weather is expected.

Due to the additional rainfall expected over already saturated ground, a Flash Flood Watch is out for our Kentucky counties from 7pm Friday until 1am on Sunday.

Another 1"-3" rainfall is possible across Kentuckiana with this upcoming event, with the heaviest rain possible across Southern Kentucky.

The other concern is the possibility of some severe storms across Kentuckiana late on Saturday. With the warm front arcing northward Saturday, temperatures will surge into the upper 60s with plenty of warm, moist air streaming into the region. A line of storms may develop right on the nose of the cold front moving in from the west, sparking severe storms with the potential for damaging winds and even a few isolated spin-up tornadoes within the squall line.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of Kentuckiana in the Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather, with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) across much of the rest of the area. Keep in mind this will be a weekend severe weather event occurring at night and out of our typical severe weather season so you'll definitely want to keep on eye on the weather as we progress through Saturday.

Our rain chances will be solid through Saturday but a few dry days will be on the horizon into early next week.

Behind the front winds will be very strong on Sunday with gusts expected to be in the 40 to 45 mile per hour range and a Wind Advisory may be issued for part of the day on Sunday.

Our weather pattern gets less active through the early and and mid part of next week as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes on Monday.

Because of the added rainfall in the coming days, the Ohio River is expected to reach "Minor" flood stage by late this weekend and into early next week.

