LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You stare into a black void. The wind howls, trying to make its way inside your home. Suddenly, a bright flash illuminates the outside as if it’s daylight. Silence. A fraction of a second later comes a deafening roar shaking your house as if someone grabbed it and gave it a jostle.

No, you’re not in some child’s playhouse in the Twilight Zone. It’s just lightning and thunder! Two staples of thunderstorms, lightning and thunder go together like cookies and milk. There’s a lot more to lightning than you might expect, so let’s see what science has unveiled.

What is lightning?

Lightning is literally a gigantic spark of electricity in the atmosphere. Lightning most often moves from cloud-to-ground (CG), cloud-to-cloud (CC), and cloud-to-air (CA). It’s really a big version of a shock of static electricity you might get on a dry winter day.

How does lightning form?

Lightning is difficult to study because of how quickly it happens and its danger, but with modern technology we have a decent idea. That said, there is still a lot meteorologists don’t understand about this force of nature.

Lightning bridges the gap from positive and negative charges. Where do these positive and negative charges come from? Scientists are still debating the finer details about how these charges come about, but there are a couple hypotheses:

Raindrops and ice crystals develop a charge from colliding into one another – effectively static electricity. Negatively charged particles get knocked free and are picked up by other rain or ice particles. Over time these charges separate themselves within the cloud. The upper layers of the cloud end up positively charged while the lower layers are negatively charged.

Updrafts carrying air from below the thunderstorm carry positively charged particles into the cloud, while downdrafts carry negatively charged particles to the base of the cloud.

In either case the base of the cloud generally has a negative charge. Since the spark forms between opposite charges, this means that the ground is positively charged.

General charge distribution of a thunderstorm.

NOAA

Creating the bolt

Enough time has passed that a healthy negative charge has formed at the bottom of the cloud while a healthy positive charge has formed on or near the ground. When this charge is strong enough, something called a “stepped leader” leaves the cloud because it’s attracted to the ground. Similarly, the positive charge is pulled up (known as a “streamer”) to meet this leader. These are invisible to our eyes. When these two charges meet – zap! A huge current form transferring the charged particles to opposite locations forming the bright flash of lightning. Below is a visualization courtesy of NOAA.

Main lightning types

There are several different types of lightning. The one described in the section above is known as cloud-to-ground lightning, abbreviated as CG. It’s also referred to as negative lightning because of the negative charge reaching the surface. CG lightning is fast; roughly 60,000 miles per second! A singular flash may have as many as 20 different strokes to it that are often too fast for our eyes to register.

CC lightning, or cloud-to-cloud, forms by a similar process, but instead it all takes place within the cloud and never reaches earth. A cousin of CC lightning is intra-cloud lightning (IC) which is simply lightning discharges that occur within a singular cloud. Cloud-to-air (CA) lightning forms higher up in the atmosphere near the storm top. At this level, the top of the cloud is positively charged while the air has a negative charge. The positive charge reaches out from the cloud to equalize with the negative air.

Lightning striking a tree. You should never take shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm! This is an example of CG lightning.

NOAA

Cloud-to-air lightning.

NOAA

The roar: where does thunder come from?

Lightning reaches temperatures upward of 50,000°F, hotter than the surface of the Sun! The air gets so hot so quickly that it becomes super compressed with no time to expand creating very high pressure. That high pressure creates a shock wave that blasts out from the bolt in every direction. The biggest shock wave happens surrounding the main bolt, but smaller shock waves also happen with other bolts of the lightning that may or may not hit the ground. These shock waves continue to vibrate the air around it for several seconds, which is why thunder has its rumbling sound.

Why do we sometimes see lightning and don’t hear thunder? Light travels much faster than the speed of sound so lightning will be much more visible from a distance. Sound waves from thunder eventually disperse and become inaudible. Lightning that can be seen from a distance, but not heard via thunder, is called heat lightning.

Transient luminous events

One of the most fascinating and poorly understood aspects of lightning are transient luminous events (TLEs). These are electrical phenomena that occur very high up in the atmosphere generally above a thunderstorm. Red sprites, blue jets, and elves are the most commonly known TLEs. They extremely faint and unlikely to be seen with the naked eye, however highly sensitive cameras can detect them. Pilots and even astronauts have reported seeing some of these features high in the sky. These phenomena last for only a fraction of a second. Add in the fact that they occur several tens of miles above the surface and it’s clear why they’re so hard to study.

Thunderstorms can effect even the highest portions of the atmosphere.

NOAA

A red sprite above a thunderstorm as seen from orbit.

NASA

Stay safe

“When thunder roars, head indoors!”

This is a common phrase meteorologists use to let people know when they should move inside when ominous weather is approaching. While it is a good rule of thumb, remember that sometimes you can see lightning before you hear thunder, or you can hear low rumblings of thunder before you see lightning. Regardless, if you can hear thunder then a thunderstorm is close enough to potentially strike you with lightning.

Lightning Flash Facts

The odds of being struck by lightning are 1 in 15,300

Since lightning detection began in 1989, an estimated 30 million CG strikes occur yearly in the continental United States

Lightning can strike over 10 miles away from the main storm

On average, 80 people die, and 300 people are injured from lightning every year

Upwards of 100 million to 1 billion volts and a billion watts can be found in lightning

Lightning can now be detected from satellites in space

Where can I learn more?

There is a lot more information about lightning than there is space in this blog. A lot of what’s been mentioned here is what happens under “normal” circumstances, but oddities do occur. If you’re curious to learn more about lightning and thunder, you can visit this website from NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory. It has different subsections for lightning.

Meteorologist Alden German

Meteorologist Alden German