LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you fell asleep Thursday and didn’t wake up until today, you would probably think you had a very nice nap because it’s just as cloudy today as it was Thursday. Are you sick of the clouds yet? I sure am. The good news is Sunday should bring some break in the cloud deck, but it’s still going to be mostly grey. Let’s get going.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Some sunshine for Sunday

Patchy drizzle or light rain showers possible mainly Sunday night

Clouds aren’t going anywhere any time soon

A fairly quiet forecast with only minor precipitation chances

Weather setup: The storm system that gave us rain Thursday and Friday is hanging out to our north. A mid-latitude cyclone in the final stages of its life, it’s letting its presence be known. Cold, dry air has mainly engulfed the storm, and there’s still enough low level moisture that allows clouds to thrive. These clouds are going to be with us into Sunday.

Checking out the upper levels of the atmosphere, there isn’t anything too interesting of note for the next few days. Our general flow will be from the northwest, which normally supports cooler air. A weak shortwave embedded in the overall flow is the biggest forecast note of the next 72 hours. It might be enough to bring some light showers to the region, but mainly south of Louisville in southern Kentucky closer to the Tennessee border.

WHAS

Light rain showers or drizzle are possible Sunday night, mainly south of Louisville. However, some models do bring drizzle closer to the Ohio River Sunday night, some of which could be freezing.

WHAS

If precip was to make it closer to the Ohio River, we then enter a situation where some wintry precipitation is possible, mainly in the form of freezing drizzle. Of course, temperatures at the surface are going to be important. I’m currently forecasting a Louisville low temperature of 33°, but outlying communities could be a couple degrees cooler than that. No major impacts are anticipated, and confidence in widespread freezing drizzle is low. However, if there were to be freezing drizzle it would be light and patchy. Most of us should remain dry Sunday night.

Calm weather is forecast for the start of next week, but it’s going to remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 40s. Our next opportunity to see showers will come Wednesday. Another short wave will have developed in the Plains Tuesday evening and will move into our neck of the woods for the mid-week. There’s pretty good disagreement among models, and most of them leave us dry. For now, we’re leaving a 20% chance to see some light showers in the area for Wednesday.

That red 'L' is an area of low pressure and may squeeze out a couple of showers on Wednesday.

WHAS

Come Thursday a low-amplitude ridge will move into the Ohio Valley. This means temperatures will start to warm a little bit, aided by a southerly wind closer to the surface which always brings in warmer air. What really catches the forecaster’s eye is the developing trough out west. Models are wanting to split this trough into a northern and southern component with the southerly portion being the stronger one but unlikely to impact us as much. There’s still some uncertainty how separate these disturbances will be and the timing. If the northern and southern disturbances merge, our rain opportunities increase. If they remain separate rain will be harder to come by. The European model seems to be a bit more progressive and moves the potential weather-maker east of us by Friday morning, while the GFS is slower and leaves us under its influence on Friday. What I’m getting at is rain is possible Friday and Saturday, but it is fairly low confidence right now.

Two separate disturbances will form to our west Thursday. The southern storm will have a larger impact on the Gulf Coast, but if the wave in the northern Plains merges with it, our chance for rain increases.

WHAS

There's quite a bit of uncertainty for rain at the end of next week, but models hint at some rain in the viewing area but they're keeping it closer to the KY/TN border.

WHAS

Looking ahead: While all of this is happening to close the week a very large ridge will have taken hold over the western half of the United States and will move east into the weekend. Early indications are that February could start off pretty warm for us, and the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first week of the shortest month places the Ohio Valley in equal chances for warmer or cooler than normal weather. For now, I’m inclined to believe that we’ll end January and start February above average. Climatologically, our average high temperature is beginning to increase as we exit the Louisville’s coldest time of the year.

A very large ridge will be taking over the western part of the U.S. and slowly move east. February could start on the warm side.

WHAS

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden