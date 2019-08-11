Sunshine has arrived just in time for the weekend. Take my suggestion and bask in its glory for as long as you can because we're preparing to get sucker punched with arctic air early next week.

Not too much has changed from our forecast yesterday, and there's still moderate uncertainty regarding Monday's precipitation event. We are more confident than we were yesterday about seeing rain and snow Monday, but there are still things that need to be worked out.

Weather set up: An upper level disturbance is still poised to swing through the Great Lakes region on Monday. It will also bring a powerful (for this time of year) Arctic air mass into the Ohio Valley. There are enough atmospheric ingredients to support precipitation as the cold front moves through, and that's what we're expecting Monday afternoon and night.

A surge of arctic air into the Ohio Valley will send temps crashing early next week.

The problem: The problem we face is the same as yesterday - timing. Models are beginning to come into better agreement with one another, but there are still key differences between our friends GFS and Euro. GFS, while having slowed down the front, is still quicker than Euro. GFS begins precipitation in southern Indiana as the front approaches early Monday morning. That rain then expands in coverage as the front sags south through the morning hours. Come the middle afternoon, GFS paints a transition zone of rain and snow before eventually changing to all snow in the early evening until around midnight Tuesday.

Compare this to the Euro which is still slower than the GFS on the arrival on the cold front (and subsequently frigid air). I must give both models credit for two things: they're consistent in what they believe for Monday, and that Tuesday is going to be cold. We occasionally like to look at the Canadian model as a sort of "tie breaker" between the GFS and Euro. It's solution is more in line with the Euro.

While models agree that there will be precipitation Monday, they still disagree on timing and when rain will transition to snow.

The timing of the cold front Monday is still the biggest factor in when rain starts and if/when snow starts. The faster the front, the less likely we are to see snow. This is because the cold air is lagging behind the front (hence why temperatures don't drop dramatically as soon as a cold front moves over) and the front will take most of the moisture with it. If the front slows down, cold air will be able to catch up some to the leading edge, and that transition to snow would be longer and our chances of snow increase too.

So how much snow is going to fall? It's still a bit early to give a confident answer. While minor accumulations are possible, it's not going to be enough to significantly impact travel. A dusting to a quarter inch of snow is not unreasonable. The GFS is a lot snowier and more widespread with it than the Euro, which leaves many of us dry and keeps the accumulations mostly north and east of the viewing area. The Euro solution seems the most reasonable. The GFS, in my opinion, is being dramatic. Despite our recent cold nights, the ground is still relatively warm meaning initial snow flakes would likely melt on contact. The fluffy white stuff will be more inclined to stick to grassy surfaces than the roadways.

European weather model is sketchy with the snow and doesn't believe it will accumulate everywhere (if some towns see snow at all). This solution seems the most reasonable.

GFS model snowfall. It shows much more accumulation than the Euro. I believe this is a bit extreme.

Alright, what's up with this 'sucker punch'? As the Storm Team has been telling you for many days, potentially record breaking cold will be accompanying this cold front. We won't really feel it until Tuesday. While temperatures will rapidly fall Monday afternoon, it'll happen during a time when temperatures normally fall.

Also important: clouds. As the front leaves us it'll begin to take clouds with it. Whether or not these clouds clear out Monday is VERY important for how cold it will get heading into Tuesday. Clouds will likely linger a bit more than models expect which is good if you're not a fan of the cold (clouds act as a blanket and limits heat loss into space). If those clouds skedaddle sooner, the thermostat will crater. We're currently thinking temps in the low 20s Monday night with wind chills in the low 10s.

Tuesday is when we could see some records. Current thinking is temps will max between 30° - 32°. Should this verify, it would be the 5th earliest day of a sub-freezing high temperature in Louisville's history (see yesterday's blog for the current top 5). Throw in a northwest wind around 10 mph and there will be a respectable wind chill in the low 20s as well. Tuesday night is looking mostly clear, which will send temperatures even lower; into the teens.

Despite being around 30 degrees colder than normal Tuesday, and 20 degrees colder than normal Wednesday, the arctic chill won't last very long as 40s return to close next work week.

Fear not, for I bear good news: We begin a warming trend on Tuesday. Highs return to the upper 30s (still well below normal), and 40s return in time to close out the work week. After Monday's event our attention turns to Friday. Could we see another rain event?

Stay tuned...