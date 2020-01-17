LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckle up! We’re in for a bit of a wild temperature ride over the next several days. It started today, Friday, when temperatures dropped into the middle 20s across the region. Temperatures struggled to climb Friday afternoon thanks to increasing high level clouds. Marred in the 30s with a breezy east wind, it certainly felt like January for once.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Temperatures rise overnight Friday as rain approaches

We have another windy and wet Saturday on our hands…

…but temperatures Saturday recover to the middle 50s.

We crash into the 20s for highs Sunday and into the new week.

Weather setup: Our attention is focused almost entirely on the large storm in the Midwest early Friday. It brought several inches of snow to several states and an ice storm to the Kansas City region closing school and impacting air travel. Thankfully we will not have weather so crippling as this storm continues to move to the northeast.

Let’s break down the forecast. The center of the storm causing the Midwest is actually near the Colorado Rockies. A cold front and warm front will develop heading into the afternoon. As the storm progresses east through Friday, our clouds will continue to increase. Before the warm front arrives a few mixed precip showers or snow showers may clip southern Indiana, but temperatures will be well above freezing. No snow accumulation is expected anywhere in the WHAS11 viewing area late Friday through Saturday.

WHAS

A warm front will lift north and our winds will shift to the southwest overnight. This will result in temperatures warming overnight, when normally the opposite happens. Rain will have become established north of the Ohio River by sunrise Saturday. Spotty shower activity can be expected south of the Ohio River at that time. After the warm front leaves the area we’ll see a broad area of light rain continue to fill in across the region into the middle and late morning hours.

An approaching warm front will help to increase rain coverage and actually raise temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

WHAS

A few moderate bands of rain may develop, briefly increasing rainfall rates, but no severe weather is forecast. By early Saturday afternoon a strong cold front will start passing by from west to east. Temperatures Saturday, thanks in part to the warm front, should recover into the middle 50s. There’s a catch. It’s going to be quite windy. Plan for south winds between 20-25 mph sustained with gusts upwards of 40 mph at time.

Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid-afternoon as the cold front continues its journey. The cold air will lag behind it just a little bit, but when the thermometer starts to drop, it’s going to drop it like it’s hot. Back to temps in a minute.

By mid-to-late morning widespread precip is expected with temperatures around 50 degrees, but a cold front will bring a big chill.

WHAS

How much rain? The good news is that Saturday isn’t going to be a washout like the last couple Saturdays were. Highest rain accumulations are expected in southern Indiana where a couple isolated communities near the Bedford and Paoli region might near one-inch totals. Elsewhere, less can be found. Around the Louisville metro models have continually insisted on approximately half an inch, give or take a tenth. Further south still and a quarter to half inch of accumulation is forecast. We’re doing quite fine on rain this month, so not having excessive amounts over one or two inches like the previous rain events is welcomed.

This won't be a soaking rain event, mainly just windy. Rain totals in southern IN will be higher than in KY.

WHAS

Drop it like it’s hot…except it’ll be cold. Bad pun aside, we will certainly be filling the chill to close out the weekend and start next week. Friday is only a preview of what’s to come. A blast of arctic air will filter into the Ohio Valley starting Sunday and last through primarily Wednesday. Highs will likely get stuck in the upper 20s Sunday and Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) before we start to slowly warm up beginning Wednesday. Morning low temperatures during this time will be in the teens! Brrr…

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will only reach the middle and upper 20s across the area. With a northwest wind, wind chills will likely be in the teens!

WHAS

Speaking of teens...morning temps the first part of the week will easily be in the middle teens!

WHAS

Looking ahead: Much of next week will be calm as the upper level flow becomes zonal, which doesn’t promote active weather. Additionally, that flow pattern turns to the northwest through the early part of next week as our heights continue to fall. This link has a pretty good explanation about atmospheric height levels and what that means for our weather.

A zonal upper level pattern to end the weekend and an approaching ridge to the west will make for calm weather for the majority of the upcoming week.

WHAS

A few disturbances look to drop south from Canada Monday and Tuesday, but these shouldn’t impact us outside of maybe some increased clouds on MLK Day. Sunny weather should grace us Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves in. Clouds return Thursday as we continue to recover back into the 40s.

The forecast gets exceptionally complicated by the end of the week. Could we again be looking at another major storm? It depends on who you ask. The American GFS model is really aggressive next Friday painting a large storm in the central U.S. that would bring Ohio Valley predominantly rain. On the other hand, the European model slides that same storm well further to our south, but still leaves us with mainly rain. It will be interesting to see how this one develops.

Meteorologist Alden German

