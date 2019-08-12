LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How nice was it to have nothing but sunshine for Saturday! It was wonderful and a very typical December day. High temperatures across the region reached the upper 40s to 50 degrees, which is right around where we should be. So, I have some good news and bad news for you (depending on what you like). The good news is that we continue to warm up for Sunday and Monday. The bad news is clouds come back, Monday is very rainy, and then temperatures crater for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather setup: The overall pattern hasn't changed since this morning. The surface high pressure over the Ohio Valley Saturday will continue to move east overnight and Sunday. As it moves away we'll start to gain access to warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and that's when the big changes to the forecast begin (Figure 1).

Fig. 1: Surface chart by Sunday morning. High pressure will have moved east and we'll begin to tap into Gulf air.

WHAS

The upper level flow will be zonal Sunday which allows for calm weather conditions. At the same time as this, a trough will be digging in the western half of the U.S. Another impressive jet streak of over 130 knots (150 mph) will develop and we'll again find ourselves in the left exit region of this jet streak; a good position to see rain (Figure 2). For a detailed explanation of jet streaks, their entrance regions, and how that influences weather, please visit this website.

Fig. 2: By Sunday night another impressive jet streak will have developed over the southwest U.S. and will again place us in its "precip sector."

WHAS

Further down in the atmosphere, we find that this Gulf moisture is going to be funneled into the Ohio River Valley due to a developing lee cyclone in the southern Rockies Sunday evening in addition to a general region of high pressure in parts of the Atlantic and a powerful polar cold front sagging south from Canada (Figures 3, 4). Certainly a complicated setup!

All of that Gulf energy will allow temperatures to warm Sunday and Monday. It'll also begin to increase cloud cover beginning Sunday and those clouds will hang around through Tuesday after the precipitation ends. The pressure gradient will be tightening in the Ohio Valley which means breezy conditions return for Sunday and Monday. It won't be persistently breezy, but occasional gusts Sunday around 20 mph are possible. Those gusts pick up Monday to around 30 mph ahead of the cold front.

Fig. 3: A respectable low level jet will develop Sunday night and help bring in warmer, more moisture rich air to set the stage for Monday's rain.

WHAS

Fig. 4: Lots of moisture in the low-levels of the atmosphere will be funneled in to the Ohio Valley Sunday thanks to the placement of high and low pressure centers.

WHAS

Timing the rain, and rain amounts: Sunday will be largely dry, but as clouds increase we could see the clouds spit out a few sprinkles. Rain will expand in coverage thanks to isentropic lift ahead of the cold front Sunday night. Rain should be heaviest and most widespread Monday morning. The heaviest core of rain should stay in Indiana. By Monday afternoon the intensity of the rain will wane a bit and there may be an occasional break. Rain continues to wane in the evening, but as the cold front gets closer rain will again pick up in intensity late Monday night into Tuesday morning (Figure 5).

Indiana will likely see the highest accumulation where models are indicating up to or over 1 inch is possible by Tuesday morning. Lesser amounts appear likely on the Kentucky side, but still healthy (Figure 6).

Fig. 5: Rain will arrive in the region by Monday morning and the bulk of it will stay in Indiana, but Kentucky will still see precipitation.

WHAS

Fig. 6: Potential rainfall accumulations by Tuesday morning based on the NAM. The GFS and Euro are a bit more liberal in totals in southern Indiana.

WHAS

RELATED: Rain Returns Monday and Temps Crash Soon After

Could the cold front bring snow?: Speaking of the cold front, it's going to be a sucker punch. It won't pass through Kentuckiana until around 12 a.m. Tuesday. As it does cold air will quickly follow behind it. Could this cold air result in a transition to snow early Tuesday? It's possible, but there's uncertainty. Precipitation will largely be ahead of the cold front and most of that precip appears to be out of the region by mid Tuesday morning...at least if you're the NAM. The GFS brings a secondary surge of precipitation Tuesday afternoon which would arrive in time with colder air that would support snow, but well south and east of Louisville. The Canadian model Saturday morning has a similar solution to the GFS. The European is slower with the passage of the front Tuesday and leaves rain showers into Tuesday afternoon, but no indication of snow.

Should snow develop, the WHAS11 viewing area appears to be on the western and northern most edge. A lot of snow the snow looks to be orographic in nature and impacting Appalachia Kentucky primarily. We'll have to see what models tomorrow indicate in terms of potential snow Tuesday. Right now, confidence is low.

Fig. 7: By 2 PM Tuesday there could be some lingering showers in south central KY. The GFS develops snow while the Euro does not.

WHAS

The plunge in temperatures: This cold front is the leading edge of a polar air mass that will sink south into the Ohio Valley and northeast for the middle part of the week, beginning Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will plunge approximately 20 degrees colder compared to Monday. High pressure will dominate Wednesday and keep that cold air in place. Highs Wednesday will struggle to crack the freezing mark for many towns in the area. At least it will be sunny again.

Fig. 8: Very cold temps settle in for Tuesday-Thursday.

WHAS

The door will shut on the Canadian freezer by Friday. We start to recover temps Thursday underneath a mostly sunny sky and southerly winds, but we'll still be well below average in the middle-to-upper 30s for highs. Middle 40s return by Friday and next weekend.

Briefly talking about next weekend, there are signs of another potential storm impacting our area. There's considerable uncertainty regarding this potential event, so while there's a chance of precipitation in the 7-Day for Friday and Saturday, the chances are low until we receive more data in the coming days and get a better idea of what may transpire.

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden