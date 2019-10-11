We've been unseasonably cool for the last couple weeks, but Mother Nature will grant us one nice day before Old Man Winter makes a quick and furious visit.

Let's start with Sunday. Beautiful! A sunny sky and temperatures actually near normal for once. Highs in the low 60s thanks to a southwest wind at 10 mph.

Forecast high temperatures for Sunday, November 10, 2019. Metro Louisville might overachieve by a couple degrees.

The weather setup: As we've been discussing on air for the past week, a strong Arctic air mass will take a vacation from its Canadian homeland and visit the Ohio Valley to start next week. This is part of an upper-level disturbance that will drag a powerful cold front through the region Monday. Now that we're only a couple days removed from the event, models are starting to come to a consensus on what will take place.

This cold front will bring a decent amount of moisture with it, which means we'll see rain develop across the region early Monday starting in southern Indiana.

The problem: The main challenges of this forecast hasn't changed. What time will the front move through and how quick will the changeover to snow occur? Thankfully, the GFS and Euro are in better agreement than what they have been. Both models (plus the tiebreaker Canadian) show the front moving quickly south from the northern Plains before slowing down quite a bit as it approaches southern Indiana. This slow down will allow the cold air (which generally lags behind the leading edge of a front) to catch up a little bit.

Here's what our current thinking is. Rain will develop in southern Indiana early Monday morning and increase in areal coverage as the front moves south. Every location in the viewing area will have rain as the starting precipitation. . A bit after the front passes your house, the cold air will start to take over and snowflakes will begin to mix in with the rain as the upper atmosphere cools down. As cold air becomes established, snow will become the predominant precipitation type.

Temperatures: The timing of the front, obviously, will dictate how warm temperatures get ahead of it, and how quickly they'll fall once it passes. The Euro is once again exceptionally warm with high temperatures close to 60 degrees! GFS hold temperatures in the lower 50s, and the Canadian tiebreaker backs up the GFS. We'll split the difference and say low-to-mid 50s are possible Monday, with warmer temps south of Louisville.

The front will pass shortly after 12 p.m., and the cool down soon follows. By 6 p.m. Monday temperatures will be in the middle 30s. This means the transition to snow might not happen until after dark for many areas.

Euro and GFS are in pretty good agreement on the timing and scope of Monday's rain. Consistent snow likely won't begin until after sunset.

How much snow will fall? Probably not a lot. Accumulations will be likely be less than what raw model data are suggesting. The ground is still warm. The nights have been cold, but the days have been above freezing. It will take consecutive nights of below freezing temperatures and highs much cooler than they have been to freeze the ground. The first flakes to fall will melt upon contact. Comparing the GFS and Euro, the GFS is still bullish on the snow and the Euro is showing a respectable one inch across the area. I think only a dusting to about half an inch at the most will accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces.Again, I just don't think that much snow will actually accumulate due to warm ground temperatures.

European model shows widespread amounts over 1 inch across the viewing area. I think this is too high.

GFS also shows widespread amounts over 1 inch, with a few towns picking up over 2 inches. I definitely think this is overdone.

It is worth noting that as temperatures plunge Monday night, any stagnant wet spots on roads and other hard surfaces would freeze over and present a threat of black ice. Be aware of this Tuesday morning. However, I don't think travel should be significantly impacted by this event.

Speaking of Tuesday...brrr...highs will struggle to reach freezing, and that's with sunshine. If clouds hang around, we might get stuck in the upper 20s for high temperatures. Add in a northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph, wind chills would fall into the teens. Bundle up!

The good news is that we start a warming trend Wednesday as we recover to the middle 30s, then return to around the 50 degree mark to close out the work week and enter next weekend.

Temperatures Tuesday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. If clouds hang around, we might stay in the 20s!

