LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2019 is quickly ending and it’s going out with a little bit of a bang. It’s time to start thinking about your new year’s resolutions (and hope that you actually follow through with them). Our final weekend of the year is going to be cloudy, but warm, with hefty rainfall likely Sunday.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Cloudy, dry, and warm for most of Saturday

Rain arrives late Saturday night

Soaking rains all day Sunday

Temperatures fall nearly 20 degrees Monday

Calm weather for New Year’s Eve

Weather setup: Early Saturday morning saw a stationary front draped through Kentucky. This stationary front will lift north as a warm front as another powerful mid-latitude cyclone continues to mature in portions of the Plains as its associated trough begins to move east out of the Rockies (Figures 1, 2). There is ample moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, which means plenty of clouds for Saturday and Sunday. South winds will work against cloud ever and bring in warm air, so we should still manage middle 60s for high temperatures.

Fig. 1: A stationary front is draped across Kentucky and is generally keeping us in warmer air. It will lift north Saturday as a warm front.

Fig. 2: The trough in the Rockies (dashed line) will move east through Saturday. You can see the Saturday A.M. rain in the Midwest that will affect us later tonight.

Saturday will be uneventful. If you have any plans to do yard work or take down outdoor Christmas decorations, today is the day to do it. Despite the sky occasionally threatening rain, we’ll remain dry, but I can't necessarily rule out a sprinkle. Shower chances increase in the late evening and really ramp up heading into late Saturday night. Rain will move in from west-to-east, so our western counties will be the first to see rain.

As the main storm in the Great Plains continues to intensify Sunday, our pressure gradient will tighten which means winds will ramp up from the south sustained between 15 and 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting close to 30 miles per hour.

Another soaker: Rain will increase in coverage and intensity as Sunday progresses (Figures 3-5). A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, particularly in southern Kentucky near the Tennessee border where there’s a marginal risk for severe weather. Overall, the severe weather threat is negligible. However, thunderstorms produce stronger rain rates which means locally higher rain accumulations.

Fig. 3: Light rain begins in our western viewing area shortly after Midnight Sunday morning.

Fig. 4: An approaching cold front mid-Sunday morning will help intensify rain across the Ohio Valley.

Fig. 5: Temps Sunday afternoon will likely be in the middle 60. Bands of heavier rain with embedded thunderstorms are possible as we reach peak rain intensity.

How much rain will fall? Widespread totals between one and two inches are forecast, with locally heavier amounts upwards of three inches possible if storms train (one downpour after another) or a thunderstorm moves over your house (Figure 6). Current models suggest slightly lower totals in southern Indiana. The Weather Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Sunday, which means high totals from steady rain and occasional thunderstorms could result in localized areas of flooding (Figure 7). As of Saturday morning there are no flood alerts, but that may change Sunday.

Fig. 6: GFS's early Saturday morning model run shows potential rain totals by Monday morning upwards of 3". Amounts will vary in your backyard depending on thunderstorms and training.

Fig. 7: There's a slight risk for excessive rainfall across central Kentucky Sunday. This means there's a potential to see some localized areas of flooding.

Let’s take a break for a second and talk science. How do we determine how much rain might fall? One parameter we look at is precipitable water (PWAT). Precipitable water is the hypothetical rainfall that would accumulate if all the water in an atmospheric column from the surface to the relative top of the atmosphere were to be squeezed out. This event sees PWAT values generally between 1.5” and 1.75”. It is NOT the “official” rain accumulation forecast from models; rather, it’s guidance we use to get an idea of how much moisture is available to be condensed. As you saw in the rainfall forecast, a lot more rain can accumulate than what's necessarily "available." Figure 8 shows European PWAT outputs. The GFS and NAM are similar.

Fig. 8: Friday night European model precipitable water estimates Sunday afternoon.

A return of cooler air: A strong cold front will journey across Kentuckiana Sunday afternoon which will occasionally help intensify rainfall. Much cooler air settles in Sunday evening and Monday will be drastically cooler. Highs Monday will be nearly 20 degrees less than Sunday. The change might come as a bit of a shock, but it’s important to remember that normal highs for late December and early January are in the lower 40s. We’ll touch the low 40s Tuesday before warming up yet again.

Hello, 2020: Sunshine will peak through New Year’s Eve. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 40s and calm weather is expected on December 31st and January 1st. Tuesday night will be cold as temperatures bottom out in the lower 30s, so if you have any New Year’s Eve plans outdoors a coat is probably smart. Thankfully, no inclement weather is forecast New Year’s Eve or New Year Day.

Long term: A new warming trend begins the first week of the new year. The weather pattern relaxes after Monday (which will also be breezy) and we should see more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. We return to the 50s late next week and another rain-maker accompanies the warmer air. Models indicate a potential for showers Thursday with more widespread rain possible Friday. We’ll focus more on next week’s rain potential after Sunday’s soaking.

Meteorologist Alden German

