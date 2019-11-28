LOUISVILLE, Ky. — THE WHAS11 FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM WINTER OUTLOOK

Happy Thanksgiving! What are you thankful for this year? Are you a ham or turkey family? My family drove down to visit me earlier this week, so we did Thanksgiving a little bit earlier and changed things up a bit by having salmon instead of our traditional ham. The best thing about cooking at my place is the leftovers that will feed me for, well, a couple days.

Weather this Thanksgiving was cooler than normal and is noticeably cooler than Wednesday. The clouds have moved back in ahead of yet another storm, but winds have relaxed from their ferocity yesterday. Let’s jump in to see what the rest of November has planned for us.

The weather setup: It has been undoubtedly wet lately and it appears that we have one more rainmaker in the forecast to end November, but December could start off a bit drier. The upper level pattern features a large ridge over the eastern two-thirds of the United States with a distinct trough in the west. This storm will traverse the U.S. bring the main event of our rain activity late Friday into Saturday.

At the surface we note an area of high pressure over parts of Canada that’s resulting in northerly winds in our area (thus bringing in this cooler air mass). High cirrus clouds moved into the region late this morning off the upper ridge and precipitation activity in the Midwest. Those clouds will continue to thicken as the day and evening progresses. Off in the Sierra Nevada and desert southwest we note a general area of low pressure that will eventually bring us rain.

Fig. 1: Current upper level pattern as of Thursday evening.

Fig. 2: Surface chart at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday evening into early-early Friday morning an area of light precipitation will try to move in. Temperatures will be above freezing so only rain is expected. It will have to combat dry air in the low levels so a lot of the rain might not actually reach the ground. Our western counties have the best likelihood of seeing any raindrops, but accumulation will be minimal at best.

The more significant rain chance will arrive late Friday through Saturday. The upper level low to the west now will have made its way into the northern High Plains by Saturday afternoon before cutting off and becoming an impressive cut off low.

Fig. 3: Upper level chart valid Saturday afternoon. The storm off the west coast Thursday will become a powerhouse in the Midwest.

Fig. 4: By Saturday night the storm is still churning away.

This storm again looks to become a behemoth as both the GFS and Euro forecast central pressure within the storm to be as low as 985 mb, if not lower. Saturday afternoon the surface low and upper low will be nearly stacked, meaning the storm will have achieved its peak strength and from there will slowly start to weaken as colder, drier air circles around and begins to cut off the moisture supply these cyclones need to thrive. In the meantime, an ample supply of moisture and warmer air will be fed into it and allow for the potential of considerable rainfall for this late in the year. By the start of Sunday this mean looking storm will begin to move east over the Great Lakes.

Timing the rain: After Thursday’s late event, most of Friday will be dry. We won’t start seeing rain until after sunset in our western counties before overspreading the remainder of the viewing area the first part of the night. This is ahead of a warm front that will swing by in the middle of the night. We'll come back to that warm front in a minute. I believe the heaviest precipitation will stay on the Indiana side. Regardless, very respectable rain totals are expected across the region with amounts exceeding one inch are not unreasonable.

Fig. 5: There will be widespread rain in Kentuckiana ahead of a warm front Saturday morning. That warm front will send temps close to 60 degrees by midnight.

Fig. 6: Rainfall exceeding 1 inch is possible by Sunday morning. The highest amounts look to stay in Indiana.

Let's get back to that warm front. What's interesting about it is that we won't see our Saturday high temperature until close to midnight! Soon after that the cold front will swing by, and temps will drop modestly through the day Sunday, meaning our high temperature Sunday will also be near midnight.

Hello, December: December starts Sunday! Christmas is less than a month away. A cold front around sunrise Sunday will quickly follow the warm front which will have passed late Saturday evening. A lot of dry air will accompany it, and precipitation will shut off for most of Sunday as the sky also clears, but the center of the storm is still in the Midwest at this point and moving southeast.

Fig. 7: By Sunday morning the cold front will have swept by leaving us with dry and mostly sunny weather...for now.

As it moves southeast, a possibility to see some light rain and snow showers arises late Sunday into Monday morning. Now don’t get too excited, this is only light stuff and some models are skeptical we’ll see any snowflakes at all. Temperatures at the surface should remain above freezing and roads will also be relatively warm, so it’s not a favorable set up for snow. December is climatologically when we begin to see accumulating snow in the Louisville area, so if you’re anxious for some of the fluffy white stuff, December is (hopefully) your month.

Fig. 8: Comparison of EURO & GFS for Monday, December 1 at 6:30 a.m. The GFS paints rain and snow showers across the area, while the Euro is rainier.

Breezy conditions also return Sunday, but hopefully won’t be as intense as Wednesday. Next Tuesday begins a period of calmer, cooler weather. The upper pattern turns back to the northwest and despite a few short waves appearing, we should remain dry as the atmosphere itself will be somewhat dry. Temperatures will be markedly below average as we sustain ourselves in the low-to-middle 40s through the first week of December.

Meteorologist Alden German

