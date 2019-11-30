It’s been another unseasonably cool day for us. Stubborn clouds refuse to budge, but the occasional break in them did allow sunshine to briefly pour through and hopefully cause a brief spike in temperatures. We only reached the middle 40s for highs. It's been good weather to stay inside and digest Thanksgiving, or head to the gym out of guilt.

More rain is on the way for later tonight through Saturday and after a brief break Sunday we might even see some light snow Sunday night and Monday morning! Let’s jump in…

The weather setup: The afternoon surface map shows the eastern U.S. still under the influence of a broad region of high pressure, while the western U.S. is under the influence of a broad area of low pressure. The high pressure is thanks in part to an upper level ridge which will scoot out the way in favor of the powerful cyclone that’s developing in the Rockies. Said cyclone will finally get its act together in the lee of the southern Rockies by Saturday morning and quickly reach maturity as the surface low moves into Nebraska and a cut off low develops in the upper levels by Saturday afternoon (Figure 1).

Fig. 1: NAM upper level chart valid Saturday around 4 p.m. The storm is churning in the Midwest and is quite the powerhouse.

WHAS

Meanwhile at the surface, cold, warm, and occluded fronts will have developed. What’s an occluded front? An occluded front result when a cold front (which is on the ‘backside’ of a cyclone) catches up and begins to overtake the warm front that’s on the ‘frontside’ of the cyclone. Here’s a link to more information on occluded fronts and their importance to midlatitude cyclones. When occlusion occurs, a cyclone has reached peak maturity and will begin to weaken as the occlusion grows.

Fig. 2: Surface chart for early Saturday afternoon. The purple line is the occluded front. A warm front will be just to our south.

WHAS

Thanks to warm air and moisture advection we will begin to see rain develop ahead of the warm front later Friday night into Saturday morning. That warm, moist air advection is what’s feeding this storm, but as the storm continues to occlude that will eventually be cut off but that will be well after the storm passes to our north.

As we discussed yesterday, this is a somewhat unique warm front given it’s timing. It will move to our north Saturday evening after sunset. Temperatures will begin to rise Saturday afternoon despite being past peak daytime heating (Figure 3). It’s an example of how strong warm air advection can raise the thermometer reading even if there isn’t sunlight. Sunlight is not the only mechanism of warming the surface, but it is the primary one. Again, our highs Saturday will occur closer to midnight Sunday!

Fig. 3: A warm front will pass Saturday evening and temperatures will rise close to 60 degrees after sunset. This doesn't happen often.

WHAS

RELATED: A soggy and grey end to November

Timing the rain: We’re looking at a couple waves of rain. The first, as mentioned, will be late Friday evening into Saturday night (Figure 4). At this time the heaviest rain will still be west of Louisville but moving into southern Indiana. A brief lull in precipitation appears possible Saturday afternoon before a secondary wave of heavier rain bands arrive Saturday night as the cold front now sweeps by. The Governor's Cup in Lexington is going to be soaking.

Fig. 4: Rain begins to approach late Friday night/early Saturday morning from the west. Our western communities will see precipitation first.

WHAS

A healthy amount of rain is still forecast with this event. By Sunday morning (when most of the rain should end), up to an inch and a half of rain will have possibly accumulated across a large portion of the viewing area. Models are in fairly uniform agreement on rain totals (Figure 5). Their discrepancies are on location of pockets of heaviest rain with a couple insisting on over 2 inches in some towns. That isn't necessarily unreasonable, especially if we have thunder. We may hear thunder Saturday night, which would mean localized areas of heavier rainfall.

Fig. 5: Euro potential rainfall by Sunday morning. Models are all consistent on amounts up to 1.5" with maybe a few heavier pockets.

WHAS

After the rain: The cold front brings not just more rain, but cooler air as well. Temperatures will drop at a modestly after it, so like Saturday, Sunday’s high will come at an odd time – well before sunrise (Figure 6). We’ll experience temperatures in the middle 40s for most of the daylight. The wind will again be the main feature of note on Sunday. Winds will increase with the approaching warm front with southerly winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. After the cold front winds will shift to the west sustained around 20 mph with gusts between 30-35 mph possible. That’s not quite as strong as Wednesday, but still hefty.

Fig. 6: Cold front will pass soon after the warm front. Highs Sunday will occur around midnight before dropping into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

WHAS

You said snow is possible? Yes, snow is possible. Strong cold air advection on the backside of the storm will usher in below freezing temperatures throughout the atmospheric column. Precipitation from the storm’s comma head will arrive Sunday late afternoon through Monday morning. This activity won't be as widespread, and instead we'll have pockets of rain and snow showers. Some models - particularly the NAM and RPM - are more aggressive with the snow than others. Regardless, ground and road temperatures are still going to be relatively warm, so the likelihood of accumulation is low. Temps will be critical as we’ll see near-surface temperatures below freezing try to move in.

Fig. 7: Pockets of rain and snow showers are possible starting Sunday night. Depending on temps, more snow showers are possible Monday morning.

WHAS

Temperatures will be much cooler Monday with highs only in the low 40s. We'll balance out the remainder of the work with in the middle-to-upper 40s, perhaps touching 50 degrees. Sunshine should return in part Tuesday and fully Wednesday. Showers reappear in the forecast come Friday.