LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Christmas time in the city! Are you on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list? Regardless of whichever list you’re on, the weather is most definitely on the Nice list!
Forecast at a glance:
- Potentially record-warmth is possible for Christmas
- Temperatures remain in the 60s to close the week
- Clouds will return on Thursday and last through the weekend
- Rain becomes much more likely this weekend
- Much cooler weather is on the horizon.
Weather setup: While a white Christmas certainly would have been welcomed, a mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy sky with near record warm temperatures for Christmas day certainly won’t be turned down. The temperature forecast for Christmas is a bit tricky due to the potential of cloud cover. Some models give us a lot of clouds, while others leave us almost cloudless. I’m going to split the difference, especially given cloud cover Tuesday evening and general clouds streaming from the northwest from the Midwest. I still think we’ll end up cracking the top 5 list for warmest Christmases in Louisville’s recorded weather history (since 1872). Check out Figure 1 for the current Top 5.
If we see more clouds, we might get stuck in the middle 60s, but that would still place us in the top 5. Excellent weather to go outside and play with the new toys!
In the upper atmosphere we note a large trough and ridge pattern across the United States through the rest of the week. The eastern U.S. will still be under the influence of an unusually strong ridge for late December (Figure 2). Closer to the surface we’ll see an area of high pressure generally south and east of Kentuckiana. This would promote southwesterly flow which brings in warmer air to our region (Figure 3).
Southwest winds Thursday (the start of Kwanzaa) would not only bring in warmer air, but moisture, too. That means increasing clouds on Thursday which would stick around into the weekend. We’ll discuss the weekend here in just a moment.
The next chance of rain: We’ve enjoyed a lengthy period of calm, dry, and warm weather. It’s not going to last and 2019 will end on a somewhat wet note. By Saturday a trough in the western U.S. will begin moving east, but it’s a tricky forecast as there are several components to this disturbance; namely that there are two separate waves (Figure 4).
These waves are challenging variables for the long-range models to solve. Will they merge or will they stay separate? That will determine what the forecast ends up being for a large part of the country. The GFS and Euro currently want to merge the waves and form a very large mid-latitude cyclone in the Great Plains and moving into the Great Lakes by Sunday (Figure 5). Should this occur, another cold front will form and move toward us on Saturday. Rain chances would increase throughout Saturday afternoon as the cold front approaches, and any rain that does form would become more widespread into early Sunday. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly after the cold front passes by Sunday afternoon and lingering rain showers persist. If cold air settles in quick enough we might see a few snow showers early Monday, but that’s no guarantee.
Hello, 2020: As we get closer and closer to the new year, models are showing cooler air will be returning. Monday December 30th sees temperatures in the lower 40s with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. New Year’s Eve also brings temps in the lower 40s. Early signs into the first half of January show generally mild temperatures.
Have a very Merry Christmas from your friends at WHAS11.
Meteorologist Alden German
