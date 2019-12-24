LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Christmas time in the city! Are you on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list? Regardless of whichever list you’re on, the weather is most definitely on the Nice list!

Forecast at a glance:

Potentially record-warmth is possible for Christmas

Temperatures remain in the 60s to close the week

Clouds will return on Thursday and last through the weekend

Rain becomes much more likely this weekend

Much cooler weather is on the horizon.

Weather setup: While a white Christmas certainly would have been welcomed, a mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy sky with near record warm temperatures for Christmas day certainly won’t be turned down. The temperature forecast for Christmas is a bit tricky due to the potential of cloud cover. Some models give us a lot of clouds, while others leave us almost cloudless. I’m going to split the difference, especially given cloud cover Tuesday evening and general clouds streaming from the northwest from the Midwest. I still think we’ll end up cracking the top 5 list for warmest Christmases in Louisville’s recorded weather history (since 1872). Check out Figure 1 for the current Top 5.

Figure 1: Top 5 warmest Christmases in Louisville's recorded weather history (since 1872). Even if we don't hit 67°, we'll likely still be in the top 5.

WHAS

If we see more clouds, we might get stuck in the middle 60s, but that would still place us in the top 5. Excellent weather to go outside and play with the new toys!

In the upper atmosphere we note a large trough and ridge pattern across the United States through the rest of the week. The eastern U.S. will still be under the influence of an unusually strong ridge for late December (Figure 2). Closer to the surface we’ll see an area of high pressure generally south and east of Kentuckiana. This would promote southwesterly flow which brings in warmer air to our region (Figure 3).

Fig. 2: Upper level flow for Thursday, December 26th. A very large ridge over the eastern U.S. will keep us warm.

WHAS

Fig. 3: An area of high pressure to our south and east Thursday will promote southwest winds which will tap into Gulf moisture and increase cloud cover.

WHAS

Southwest winds Thursday (the start of Kwanzaa) would not only bring in warmer air, but moisture, too. That means increasing clouds on Thursday which would stick around into the weekend. We’ll discuss the weekend here in just a moment.

The next chance of rain: We’ve enjoyed a lengthy period of calm, dry, and warm weather. It’s not going to last and 2019 will end on a somewhat wet note. By Saturday a trough in the western U.S. will begin moving east, but it’s a tricky forecast as there are several components to this disturbance; namely that there are two separate waves (Figure 4).

Fig. 4a: GFS mid-level heights show two separate waves in the Rockies by early Saturday morning: one in Wyoming, the other in New Mexico.

WHAS

Fig. 4b: Euro mid-level heights for the same time as figure 4a early Saturday. Euro solution similarly shows two waves, but is already in the process of merging them together.

WHAS

These waves are challenging variables for the long-range models to solve. Will they merge or will they stay separate? That will determine what the forecast ends up being for a large part of the country. The GFS and Euro currently want to merge the waves and form a very large mid-latitude cyclone in the Great Plains and moving into the Great Lakes by Sunday (Figure 5). Should this occur, another cold front will form and move toward us on Saturday. Rain chances would increase throughout Saturday afternoon as the cold front approaches, and any rain that does form would become more widespread into early Sunday. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly after the cold front passes by Sunday afternoon and lingering rain showers persist. If cold air settles in quick enough we might see a few snow showers early Monday, but that’s no guarantee.

Fig. 5: By Sunday, December 29th a large storm is again possible in the upper Midwest. Early signs point to a strong cold front bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley.

WHAS

Hello, 2020: As we get closer and closer to the new year, models are showing cooler air will be returning. Monday December 30th sees temperatures in the lower 40s with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. New Year’s Eve also brings temps in the lower 40s. Early signs into the first half of January show generally mild temperatures.

Have a very Merry Christmas from your friends at WHAS11.

WHAS

Meteorologist Alden German

