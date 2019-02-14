LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a very wet stretch of weather lately across Kentuckiana which caused all the river flooding in the area, our active weather pattern is set to continue in the coming days. While we have managed to avoid very much wintry weather of late, that should change Friday night as a wave of low pressure slides by to our south. While highs on Friday afternoon should top out in the low 40s, expect a drop in temperatures into the mid-30s as the moisture moves in late afternoon and into the evening hours. We could see a brief rain/snow mix initially before we see a wet snow through Friday evening and into the overnight hours. The snow should be gone by the time most folks wake up early Saturday.

Much of the model data indicates the potential for an inch or two of wet snow to fall with this event across part of Kentuckiana. Much of the accumulation should be on the grassy areas, but given the timing of the snow, we could see some light accumulations on area roadways, which could create a few slick spots.

With the potential for snow in the area Friday night, A Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of Kentuckiana from 6pm Friday evening until 7am Saturday morning.

After this quick moving system heads out of the region, our active weather pattern sticks around as yet another wave of energy passes to our south Saturday night and into Sunday. This should be a mainly rain event with potentially a few wet snowflakes at the onset Saturday evening.

The conveyor belt of moisture and storm systems shouldn't let up into next week with another wave bringing a better chance for heavier and more widespread rain late Tuesday and into Wednesday. We'll have to keep an eye on the rainfall amounts along with area river levels as the additional rain could slow the process of the receding flood waters along the Ohio River and other rivers and streams across Kentuckiana.

Looking at the bigger picture, the jet stream will continue to dip down out west and hover right over our region. This will hold the colder air at bay to our northwest and continue to feed moisture off of the Pacific Ocean across the south central part of the country and into the Eastern U.S.

Stay with the WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam for the latest on our quick shot of wintry weather on Friday night.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck