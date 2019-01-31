LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After finally seeing the extreme cold loosen its grip on Kentuckiana Thursday, we have another brief but potentially impactful wintry weather system we are tracking into Friday morning. A mid-level wave of energy will slide into the Ohio Valley Thursday night bringing enough moisture to produce some precipitation into Friday morning. Given that this may occur and impact the Friday morning commute, A Winter Weather Advisory is out for basically all of Kentuckiana from 3 am Eastern until 11 am Eastern Friday morning.

The one thing to keep in mind is don't get caught up on the actual amounts, instead focus on the fact the our ground temperatures have been well below freezing for the last several days so any precipitation that falls could cause some slick travel across Kentuckiana. Here is the potential timing and what to expect across the area.

Our in-house data shows the precipitation should arrive sometime during the overnight hours and continue through the Friday morning commute. While the data isn't showing high snowfall amounts or any significant icing, but there is the chance of some light snow accumulations (mainly north of the Parkways in Kentucky) and a brief period of freezing rain/drizzle, especially into Southern Kentucky. Remember anything that falls will freeze on road surfaces given the cold pavement and ground temperatures.

The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise overnight toward the freezing mark but unfortunately should quite make it enough above freezing in time to keep the precipitation in the liquid form. As temperatures rise into the mid and upper 30s, any residual moisture that falls will be in the form of some light rain or drizzle with the clouds expected to hang on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the upcoming weekend, look for a spring-like warm-up as a southerly flow picks up bringing milder air into the region. Sunday should be our pick day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs into the low 60s!

The unseasonably mild air for early February will continue through the middle part of next week with highs well into the 60s, although it will come at a price with a daily chance of showers through next Wednesday. More cold air is set to arrive by later next week.

Stay with the WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam and WHAS11 News for the latest on the wintry weather impact on Friday morning along with all the latest school closings if they occur.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck