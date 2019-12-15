LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy your weekend despite how cloudy and gray it’s been. I said that clouds were going to be camping out for a few days, and here they are. It’s been wet too, only adding to the dreariness. Rain Friday evening into early Saturday morning resulted in generally a quarter to three-tenths of an inch falling in the viewing area. It wasn’t very much, but a lot more rain is coming.

Forecast at a glance:

Cloudy conditions continue Sunday, but most of the day will be dry

Rain and snow will enter the area Sunday night, but the snow won’t last long

Monday is going to be very soggy with up to 3” of rain potentially falling in some towns

Very chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday

Calm weather is expected for the majority of next week.

Weather setup: The wave that produced Friday’s rain has moved to our east and is now the Atlantic seaboard’s problem. Clouds and westerly winds have kept temperatures in check for Saturday and limited highs to the middle 40s. A transitional zonal pattern through most levels of the atmosphere is going to bring in dry air and give us a short intermission from the rain through Sunday. A passing cold front late Saturday and bring cooler air for Sunday; highs Sunday will only manage the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be fairly light, however, so wind chill values shouldn’t be too bad.

Another broad trough will have formed in the western states and a sizable jet pattern along with it (Figure 1). Sunday evening the general flow turns from west-to-east to southwest-to-northeast. This will eventually place us in the right rear entrance region of the jet streak and given its intensity will allow for good environment for precipitation.

Fig. 1: Upper level pattern by Sunday evening.

WHAS

The air pattern in the lower levels will start to turn southwesterly late Sunday afternoon and that will once again pull in warmer, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. While this is happening a surface low will begin to develop in the southern Rockies and move across north Texas before turning northeast through the lower Mississippi River Valley (Figure 2).

Fig. 2: A lot of snow in the Midwest Sunday afternoon. The center of our storm at this time will be in north Texas.

WHAS

Frontal boundaries will also start to form Sunday afternoon and precipitation will develop ahead of this boundary (most likely a warm front) as the center of the storm makes it way to the Ohio River Valley. Our new storm is born. A winter storm will afflict portions of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri dumping several inches of snow. The atmospheric set up is much more favorable for snow in the Midwest compared to the Ohio Valley. The 540 line [INSERT LINK] is well south in that area, and there is ample cold air (Figure 3).

Fig. 3: If you're really wanting snow you'll need to travel to Kansas or Missouri to see it. Conditions there are much more favorable for the fluffy white stuff.

WHAS

Will we see snow? The Snow Meter says it’s possible, but most of us won't see any accumulation. Freezing air in the lower atmosphere will straddle the Ohio River Sunday evening as precipitation continues to develop. Snow is much more favorable in portions of southern Indiana, especially for those living along and north of an imaginary line from French Lick, IN to Bedford, KY (Figure 5). Surface temperatures in southern Indiana are forecast to be closer to freezing than Kentucky, so the likelihood of seeing snowflakes and their accumulation is much better. We’ll discuss how much snow is possible further down.

Fig. 4: Although the snow meter says it's possible we'll see snowflakes, a lot of us won't.

WHAS

Fig. 5: At the onset of the storm a band of snow is likely across parts of southern Indiana where temperatures will be closer to freezing. Kentucky will be well above freezing.

WHAS

Fig. 6: By around midnight Monday snow could still be falling in southern Indiana whereas along and south of the Ohio River is much more likely to see rain.

WHAS

This is a good example of why storm track in the cool season is so important to precip type and why cool season forecasting can be so challenging (and exciting). Models have come to a better agreement about the path of the storm which is setting up to travel just south of the Ohio River. A path right along or south of the river isn’t the best set up for producing snow to our area.

Any snow Sunday night will soon give way to rain (Figures 6, 7). Snow totals of 1”-2” are possible for parts of southern Indiana and maybe even an isolated pocket over 2” if snow falls intensely enough. This snow will have a short life. Rising temperatures wouldn’t support any snow accumulation for long, and inevitable rain would also help in melting the white stuff into a messy slush.

Fig. 7: The center of the storm will be just to our south and over 3 inches of rain could fall along the cold front (red line).

WHAS

Fig. 8: Potential snowfall by Tuesday morning. Upwards of 2 inches is possible in southern Indiana, but it probably will have already melted by then.

WHAS

How much rain? Quite a bit, probably. Models as of Saturday afternoon are showing widespread amounts of 1”-2”, with totals over 3” possible in (Figure 8) once all the rain ends by early Tuesday morning. The higher amounts are more likely for southern and central Kentucky. The ample rain is thanks in part to a nearly stationary cold front that the storm will be dragging along. Temps ahead of it will be quite warm and moist.

Fig. 9: Widespread rain totals of 1" are possible by the end of Tuesday morning with over 3 inches possible in southern KY.

WHAS

Looking ahead: The low pressure system will have tracked to our northeast by Monday afternoon and that front will be moving through bringing a much cooler air mass for a couple days. Rain could briefly transition to snow Tuesday morning as the front passes, but there’s still a question of whether there will be enough moisture for it to work with. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper and middle 30s respectively. Blue sky and sunshine comes home on Wednesday, and temperatures will return to normal (middle 40s) by late in the work week. Wednesday into the weekend looks calm. Winter officially begins Saturday, December 21 at 11:19 p.m. EST.

Meteorologist Alden German

