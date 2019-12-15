LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy your weekend despite how cloudy and gray it’s been. I said that clouds were going to be camping out for a few days, and here they are. It’s been wet too, only adding to the dreariness. Rain Friday evening into early Saturday morning resulted in generally a quarter to three-tenths of an inch falling in the viewing area. It wasn’t very much, but a lot more rain is coming.
Forecast at a glance:
- Cloudy conditions continue Sunday, but most of the day will be dry
- Rain and snow will enter the area Sunday night, but the snow won’t last long
- Monday is going to be very soggy with up to 3” of rain potentially falling in some towns
- Very chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Calm weather is expected for the majority of next week.
Weather setup: The wave that produced Friday’s rain has moved to our east and is now the Atlantic seaboard’s problem. Clouds and westerly winds have kept temperatures in check for Saturday and limited highs to the middle 40s. A transitional zonal pattern through most levels of the atmosphere is going to bring in dry air and give us a short intermission from the rain through Sunday. A passing cold front late Saturday and bring cooler air for Sunday; highs Sunday will only manage the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be fairly light, however, so wind chill values shouldn’t be too bad.
Another broad trough will have formed in the western states and a sizable jet pattern along with it (Figure 1). Sunday evening the general flow turns from west-to-east to southwest-to-northeast. This will eventually place us in the right rear entrance region of the jet streak and given its intensity will allow for good environment for precipitation.
The air pattern in the lower levels will start to turn southwesterly late Sunday afternoon and that will once again pull in warmer, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. While this is happening a surface low will begin to develop in the southern Rockies and move across north Texas before turning northeast through the lower Mississippi River Valley (Figure 2).
Frontal boundaries will also start to form Sunday afternoon and precipitation will develop ahead of this boundary (most likely a warm front) as the center of the storm makes it way to the Ohio River Valley. Our new storm is born. A winter storm will afflict portions of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri dumping several inches of snow. The atmospheric set up is much more favorable for snow in the Midwest compared to the Ohio Valley. The 540 line [INSERT LINK] is well south in that area, and there is ample cold air (Figure 3).
Will we see snow? The Snow Meter says it’s possible, but most of us won't see any accumulation. Freezing air in the lower atmosphere will straddle the Ohio River Sunday evening as precipitation continues to develop. Snow is much more favorable in portions of southern Indiana, especially for those living along and north of an imaginary line from French Lick, IN to Bedford, KY (Figure 5). Surface temperatures in southern Indiana are forecast to be closer to freezing than Kentucky, so the likelihood of seeing snowflakes and their accumulation is much better. We’ll discuss how much snow is possible further down.
This is a good example of why storm track in the cool season is so important to precip type and why cool season forecasting can be so challenging (and exciting). Models have come to a better agreement about the path of the storm which is setting up to travel just south of the Ohio River. A path right along or south of the river isn’t the best set up for producing snow to our area.
Any snow Sunday night will soon give way to rain (Figures 6, 7). Snow totals of 1”-2” are possible for parts of southern Indiana and maybe even an isolated pocket over 2” if snow falls intensely enough. This snow will have a short life. Rising temperatures wouldn’t support any snow accumulation for long, and inevitable rain would also help in melting the white stuff into a messy slush.
How much rain? Quite a bit, probably. Models as of Saturday afternoon are showing widespread amounts of 1”-2”, with totals over 3” possible in (Figure 8) once all the rain ends by early Tuesday morning. The higher amounts are more likely for southern and central Kentucky. The ample rain is thanks in part to a nearly stationary cold front that the storm will be dragging along. Temps ahead of it will be quite warm and moist.
Looking ahead: The low pressure system will have tracked to our northeast by Monday afternoon and that front will be moving through bringing a much cooler air mass for a couple days. Rain could briefly transition to snow Tuesday morning as the front passes, but there’s still a question of whether there will be enough moisture for it to work with. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper and middle 30s respectively. Blue sky and sunshine comes home on Wednesday, and temperatures will return to normal (middle 40s) by late in the work week. Wednesday into the weekend looks calm. Winter officially begins Saturday, December 21 at 11:19 p.m. EST.
Meteorologist Alden German
Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden