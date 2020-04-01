LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve made it to the first weekend of 2020 but it’s not going to be the most pleasant one, to be frank. While thankfully sunshine will return to close the weekend, our Saturday isn’t the best one to spend outdoors. Don’t put the umbrella away either; it’ll be needed a few times over the next week.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Patchy showers with maybe a few snow showers or mixed precipitation possible Saturday afternoon

Sun returns Sunday

Breezy conditions this weekend

7-Day features several rain chances.

Weather setup: As of Saturday morning, most rain had come to an end across the WHAS11 viewing area, but our attention is focused to the north where a region of snow in northern Illinois is traveling south. By late morning another round of light rain/drizzle is possible. Mixed precipitation or some patchy snow is possible into the mid-afternoon too (Figure 1). However, surface temperatures will be well above freezing, so any snow would melt quickly. At the most a dusting could settle on grassy surfaces if the snow shower is heavy enough.

Fig. 1: Scattered pockets of rain and snow showers possible Saturday afternoon, but snow accumulation is not likely.

WHAS

Clouds hang tight Saturday thanks to plenty of low level moisture as the upper level disturbance that’s bringing us this precip continues to move to the east. It’ll be a windy day too providing wind chills in the lower 30s. It’s just going to be a raw Saturday.

The upper air pattern turns zonal for Sunday and Monday with windy conditions Sunday helping to warm us up into the upper 40s and lower 50s for high temps. Expect southwest winds between 15 and 30 mph. At least it will be sunny. Monday will be sunny too, but another, though less powerful, trough develops in the Rockies on Monday and we’ll see a small low pressure system slide to our south Monday night and Tuesday bringing another round of rain and potentially some snow showers to the area (Figures 2, 3). Precipitation would begin late Monday and continue through Tuesday.

Fig. 2: Another trough arrives late Monday through Tuesday, but it's not as strong, though it will bring is more rain.

WHAS

Fig. 3: Another round of rain and maybe some snow showers arrives late Monday night before turning to all rain Tuesday.

WHAS

A cold front from a stronger disturbance in Canada should move through Tuesday which will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to the region for Wednesday, though it should be mostly sunny. Breezy conditions return for Tuesday which will add an extra chill to the air.

Long term: The weather pattern is somewhat active this week. Wednesday is but an intermission before the next act of rain moves into the Ohio Valley. Another, more potent storm takes aim on the Ohio Valley for Thursday and Friday. We would see rain begin late Thursday and continue through Friday, which is looking very wet (Figure 4).

Fig. 4: A more potent storm begins to take shape Thursday and Friday.

WHAS

Temperatures will be warm; currently forecast for the middle and upper 50s, so this is likely going to be another soaking rain (Figure 5). This is a storm to watch closely as we could see a type of blocking pattern develop which would leave the upper level trough responsible for the storm to stall over the central U.S. (Figure 6). This would mean several waves of energy would be ejected in our direction Friday, maybe into next weekend, and give us a good amount of rain.

Fig. 5: Long range models are in agreement about widespread rain Friday. There are obviously still some differences to be worked out.

WHAS

Fig. 6: One feature that needs to be watched is high pressure in the Gulf/Bahamas late in the week. This could allow for multiple rounds of rain into the weekend.

WHAS

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden