LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coldest air we've seen in quite some time is set to arrive here in Kentuckiana for the middle part of this week. The first of two cold fronts will usher in a some very cold air for Tuesday as temperatures start into the upper teens and only recover into the mid-20s.

There is a secondary front that will usher in the blast of true Arctic air will arrive Tuesday evening bringing the coldest air in over a year. The last time we were below zero here in Louisville was early January of 2018, and the last recorded temperature BELOW zero was in late February of 2005. We definitely have a shot at eclipsing these marks with this brutally cold air mass. What will add to the dangerous cold with be the fact that winds will be west at 10 to 15 miles per hour at times and with temperatures expected to drop into the low single digits Tuesday night, our wind chill factors could very well be in the -15 to -25 degree range into early Wednesday morning depending on your location across Kentuckiana.

Below is the criteria for our area for the National Weather Service to issue advisories and warnings relative to wind chill factors.

Because of the dangerously low "feel like" temperatures into early Wednesday, there is a Wind Chill Advisory out for much of Kentuckiana into Wednesday afternoon. You'll definitely want to dress in layers and limit your time outdoors. Exposed skin can become frostbitten in a short amount of time.

Our coldest morning will actually be on Thursday morning as the Arctic high pressure center settles over the Great Lakes. The good news is that winds will die down so wind chill factors will not be as extreme bit actual air temperatures should be either side of 0 degrees, so any breeze at all will keep our feel like temperatures in the -5 to -10 degree range.

Of the the weather is always interesting here in Kentuckiana and if you don't like it...just wait a few days and it will change. This week is going to be a classic example as the cold air will be replaced by a milder air mass very quickly. High pressure will move out in the Atlantic, allowing a return flow to pick up out of the southwest. Temperatures will climb just above average into the weekend and by Sunday and Monday...highs may actually top the 60 degree mark!!! Yes you read that right...60 degrees!

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck