Heavy snow will likely miss the majority of Kentuckiana

A tricky winter storm system will likely dump snow in southern and eastern Kentucky, but Louisville and Indiana will likely not see much accumulation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're tracking the potential for snow once again, but it looks like this event won't bring the accumulation we saw last week - at least not locally.

A few scattered snow showers on Saturday may bring a dusting to parts of Kentuckiana, but the main event will be on Sunday. A winter system will track northeast out of the deep south Sunday morning and through the evening, bringing snow to southern and eastern Kentucky.

For most of our area, including Louisville, this will be a low-impact event picking up an inch or less of snow. Southern Indiana will likely miss out on Sunday's snow altogether.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, including Adair, Green, and Taylor counties.

Areas under the watch have the highest potential for seeing heavy wet snow snowfall, accumulating between 2" to 4" or more. Take caution or avoid traveling to southern and eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

For the last several days, this forecast has proved to be tricky to nail down. Below are four different weather models for the same time period showing snowfall totals Saturday through Sunday evening.

If the track shifts a relatively short distance of 50 miles or less, it can drastically change our snow amounts, so be sure to stay informed by signing up for weather alerts on the WHAS11 app and keeping an eye on our latest forecasts on-air and online.

Next week, a quick move clipper may bring light snow Monday morning for Kentuckiana. Tuesday will be a quiet, sunny, and not quite as cold day. A cold front will bring a few light rain showers on Wednesday.

Contact meteorologist Chelsea Smith at csmith@whas11.com. You can follow her on Facebook or Twitter (@ChelseaSmithWX).

