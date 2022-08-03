Winter's not over yet - snow accumulations possible this weekend

Winter is far from over! Accumulating snowfall is looking more likely late Friday night into Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say it ain't SNOW! Yep, that's right, a good chance of snow is on the way this Friday night into early Saturday morning.

March snow events are not uncommon - just four years ago we had 5-10" of snowfall on March 20 and 21 (more on that winter storm).

This time around, most weather models are calling for the potential of several inches of snowfall by this Saturday morning.

The snow is expected to begin Friday night and end by early Saturday morning. Much heavier amounts of snow are likely to our east over the Appalachians. It's still a little early to say how much accumulation we could expect.

Saturday's cold spell and wicked wind chills will be the other big part of this story. Don't put away the heavy coats just yet, and maybe the sleds!

Wind chills will likely be in the teens much of the day Saturday, with winds gusting 20-40 mph.

Thankfully, this March snow - as with most March snowfalls - won't last long.

Temperatures will be back to the 40s Sunday, then 50s on Monday. The 60s and 70s are possible next week as well!

Don't forget about the time change on Sunday - we're springing forward by one hour, so be sure to set your clocks accordingly! We lose an hour of sleep, but it will still be light out up to 8 p.m.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media: