Our stretch of summer-like weather across Kentucky and Southern Indiana will rapidly be coming to an end as a strong cold front moves through the area tonight. Below is our Futurecast on the potential arrival of the storms late this evening and into the overnight.

WHAS

WHAS

WHAS

WHAS

The severe storm threat has ramped up a bit with all of Kentuckiana and much of the region under a Level 3 threat (out of 5) as a squall line of thunderstorms looks to drop through late this evening and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, with an isolated tornado possible. The timing of the line of storms looks to be between about 10pm and 3am from northwest to southeast across the viewing area.

WHAS

WHAS

With this being a night-time event, as always know your safety tips and have a way to be alerted to a warning in your area.

WHAS

Stay with the WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam for the latest watches and warnings as this system rolls through!