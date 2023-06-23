Tracking timing, impact of severe weather threat on Sunday

A low pressure system is forecasted to move across the Ohio River Valley. All of Kentuckiana is under a low-medium severe weather threat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low pressure system is forecasted to move across the Ohio River Valley this Sunday. All of Kentuckiana is under a low-medium severe weather threat.

Here is what you need to know to stay prepared.

Threat level

Kentuckiana is under a Slight Risk, level 2/5, of severe weather. This means that it's possible to see one or two severe storms fire up across our region.

Modes of severe weather possibility

The greatest risk is damaging wind and large hail. We could see hail over 2 inches in diameter in size. Temperatures are expected to reach low 90s in the afternoon; that will provide fuel for the storms to become strong.

The overall risk for tornadoes will be low but not zero. It's possible to see an isolated tornado in a thunderstorm. We aren't expecting widespread rain, therefore the risk of flash flooding is low.

Timing

On Sunday morning we could see scattered storms that could produce heavy downpours. The risk of severe weather is low at this time. We are not expecting severe storms in the first half of the day.

We will have a break from rain throughout the midday and could see partly sunny skies. This will allow our temperatures to shoot into the low 90s. Those warm conditions will help destabilize our atmosphere and provide the fuel for storms later on in the day.

We will start to see isolated storms pop-up in the late afternoon. A line of storms will develop into the evening and move across our area. The forecast currently shows the heavier rain off to our east in Lexington; however, the individual storms that we'll see could have the potential to turn severe. The storms are forecasted to exit our area by 11 p.m.

Our atmosphere will have enough energy to produce stronger storms across Kentucky. The energy is mainly in central and southern Kentucky where the lighter yellow colors are on the map above. If we happen to see something strong, there is a better chance that it will be south of Louisville.

If you happen to be under a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, you should follow these tornado safety steps:

Find sturdy shelter away from windows (preferably in a basement)

Get out of mobile homes! Find sturdier shelter beforehand

Keep a severe weather safety kit with a first aid, flashlight, candles, and a charged cell phone

Cover up with pillows, blankets, or anything that blocks debris

