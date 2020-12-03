LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stay alert to the forecasts online and on WHAS11 as we head into an active weather afternoon that could bring a strong storm.

Currently, these Kentucky counties are under a tornado watch:

Breckenridge

Grayson

Hardin

Hart

Meade

In Indiana the following counties are under a tornado watch:

Crawford

Dubois

Orange

Perry

Here's the timeline for the possibility of severe weather:

The WHAS11 Weather Team says Thursday afternoon and evening is when we could see severe weather. Strong storms could impact Kentuckiana between 5 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. this evening.

Everyone across the area needs to be prepared. The SPC has upgraded our threats to levels 2 and 3 out of 5 on their severe weather scale.

WHAS11 Weather Team

The areas in the darkest orange color on the above graphic are included in the highest risk spot, but that doesn't mean areas outside of that are in the clear. We all need to stay alert to forecasts updates throughout the middle of the day ahead of this system. Things look like they will wind down around midnight.

