Mayor Fischer declares State of Emergency after severe storm hits Louisville

Most of the local damage was centered in the Southeast parts of the city, but thankfully there were no deaths or serious injuries reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The devastating storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning caused extensive damage across Central Kentucky, including Louisville.

However, due to the damage seen here locally, Mayor Greg Fischer is declaring a State of Emergency to the Governor for potential assistance with recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service is currently surveying the area to determine whether a tornado touched down in the Metro.

Fern Creek Fire Department Chief Nathan Mulvey said over 50 workers have been out overnight cutting trees and working with LG&E and Public Works to clear roadways.

According to LG&E, there are about 160 wires down and 40 broken poles that need to be repaired.

"The heavy lifting is ahead of us," said Chris Whelan with LG&E.

About 26,000 people in Louisville were without power last night according to Whelan, but now that number is down to 8,600. She's asking people to stay patient as crews work to restore power. She expects most will be up and working today but some may not be fixed until tomorrow.

Nearly a dozen JCPS schools were without power this morning, as well as several bus compounds. This caused the district to cancel school on Thursday and operate as a "snow day" rather than use an NTI day since many families are still without power.

Councilman James Peden said that a group of people he'd like to thank is everybody's neighbors for coming together to help clean the community.

"It's taking neighbors with chainsaws and neighbors with power equipment, but we're getting it done and we're getting it cleaned up."

