Severe Weather Threat Wednesday!

Let's time out the threat of severe weather Wednesday, and the potential impacts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We'll all need to be extra weather aware Wednesday with a threat of severe storms on the way. A few strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but higher threat is expected Wednesday night, especially 10pm to 2am.

Wednesday will start off with showers in the morning, then a few strong storms possible in the afternoon, before a possible squall-line of severe storms at night. See the Futurecast maps below.

These storms will be firing up ahead of a strong cold front, and the air will be a bit unstable (fuel for storms). The severe weather threat looks higher for areas west of I-65 Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the WHAS11 Viewing area under a Slight and Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather or level 2 and 3 out of 5.

Notice the storm "fuel" or unstable air is higher in the afternoon, and weakens later Wednesday night. We hope the line of storms will weaken as a result of the air becoming more stable, but we'll still need to be ready for watches and warnings Wednesday.