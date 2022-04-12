Severe Weather Threat Wednesday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We'll all need to be extra weather aware Wednesday with a threat of severe storms on the way. A few strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but higher threat is expected Wednesday night, especially 10pm to 2am.
Wednesday will start off with showers in the morning, then a few strong storms possible in the afternoon, before a possible squall-line of severe storms at night. See the Futurecast maps below.
These storms will be firing up ahead of a strong cold front, and the air will be a bit unstable (fuel for storms). The severe weather threat looks higher for areas west of I-65 Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the WHAS11 Viewing area under a Slight and Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather or level 2 and 3 out of 5.
Notice the storm "fuel" or unstable air is higher in the afternoon, and weakens later Wednesday night. We hope the line of storms will weaken as a result of the air becoming more stable, but we'll still need to be ready for watches and warnings Wednesday.
All severe weather threats will be possible, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. If a warning is issued, know your safe place and see shelter. See more severe weather safety tips below.