Severe weather likely overnight Friday through Saturday morning

A strong storm system will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

A strong storm system is bringing the threat for severe weather across Kentuckiana overnight Friday through Saturday morning. This means numerous severe storms are possible. Storms could producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail, and flooding. There could be power outages and damage to trees/structures.



Thunderstorms will begin to develop late Friday evening before intensifying after midnight. The window for severe weather for southern Indiana is around midnight to about 6 A.M.



Kentucky could see severe weather around 2 A.M. to around 8 A.M.



Localized flooding will be possible as areas could pick up between 1" to 3" of rainfall.



The Storm Prediction Center has majority Kentuckiana under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.