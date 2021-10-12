x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Severe weather likely overnight Friday through Saturday morning

A strong storm system will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding.
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —
A strong storm system is bringing the threat for severe weather across Kentuckiana overnight Friday through Saturday morning. This means numerous severe storms are possible. Storms could producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail, and flooding. There could be power outages and damage to trees/structures.

Credit: WHAS11


Thunderstorms will begin to develop late Friday evening before intensifying after midnight. The window for severe weather for southern Indiana is around midnight to about 6 A.M. 

Credit: WHAS11


Kentucky could see severe weather around 2 A.M. to around 8 A.M. 

Credit: WHAS11


Localized flooding will be possible as areas could pick up between 1" to 3" of rainfall.  

Credit: WHAS11


The Storm Prediction Center has majority Kentuckiana under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

Credit: WHAS11


The timing of these storms make them even more dangerous, because they will hit when most people are asleep. Have a way to be woken up by a warning and know where you will take shelter.

In Other News

Risk for severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday morning