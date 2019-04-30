The heart of Derby Week is upon us and as we head into Thurby, the Pegasus Parade, Oaks, and Derby there are no major changes to our unsettled and occasionally wet forecast through Saturday.

Just be prepared with the ponchos and umbrellas into the weekend. On the plus side, temperatures will be warm in the 70s and 80s, although it should be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s on Derby Day with cloudy and wet weather expected.

Let's first take a look at our event forecasts, then follow with a look at our Futurecast maps.

For Thursday (Thurby), our storm threat will increase as the frontal system draws closer to the area. With plenty of warmth, moisture and some instability around, there is the threat for a few strong storms late Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentuckiana under a Slight Risk for severe weather (Level 2 of 5) with damaging winds. heavy rain and some hail.

The Pegasus Parade should be damp at times, which seems to be a common theme in recent years.

So the bottom line for this 3 day stretch is...while you're planning out that perfect outfit, include the matching rain gear!

Here is our latest Futurecast data. In addition to the rain chances Thursday, showers and storms will be possible Thursday night and into Friday. For Oaks Day, we are hoping for a break in the activity during the afternoon hours as the cold front moves eastward. The fly in the ointment is the Saturday wave of low pressure that will move by to our south, keeping what looks to be fairly steady rain over the metro and for much of Kentuckiana through Derby Day.

Generally, we can expect 1-2" rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday. The rain should happen over a long enough period of time, that widespread flooding is not expected.

Throughout the last 145 years, about 50% of Oaks and Derby days have had rain. Last year was the wettest Kentucky Derby on record with over 3.00" of rainfall. Check out more Oaks and Derby stats below!

Despite the wet and unsettled weather expected again for this years Oaks and Derby, enjoy the races and the overall atmosphere during this special time of the year here in Kentuckiana.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck