After a nice start to 2020, wet weather returned to Kentucky and Southern Indiana Thursday and more is on the way to end the week on Friday. Make sure and keep the umbrella handy as occasional rain is expected all the way through Friday night.

It appears the highest rainfall totals out of this event will be along and south of the parkways in Kentucky with around 1" totals expected with lighter amounts farther north.

Even though a cold front will sweep most of the moisture out of the area by late Friday night, we should still be dealing with some precipitation chances as we head into the weekend.

A wave of upper level energy will rotate into the Ohio Valley along with the cooler air behind the front during the day on Saturday. As a result, we could see a few snow showers with afternoon highs expected to be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

The impacts should be minimal as the ground temperatures are too warm for any significant issues. There may be some light accumulation on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces but anything that does accumulate should melt off fairly quickly.

Temperatures will be up and down like a roller coaster into early next week as we keep an eye on another system that could bring some rain and/or snow showers by next Tuesday. The model data has flip flopped on a solution so we'll watch this as we draw closer to that window.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck