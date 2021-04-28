Rain through Thurby, but a nice Oaks and Derby!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A slow-moving cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area from time to time through Thursday afternoon/evening. The overall severe weather threat will stay pretty low, but heavy rain could cause localized flooding issues. You can follow along with our Futurecast maps below.

The cold front will move south Thursday night and drier air follows! This will set-up nice and sunny conditions for Oaks and Derby Day. Expect highs in the upper 60s for Friday and lower 70s on Saturday. Friday will be a bit breezy with northwest winds around 10-20 mph. Hold onto those hats and fascinators! Light winds expected for Saturday. UV index will be high both days so bring the sunscreen.