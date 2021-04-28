x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Weather

Rain through Thurby, but a nice Oaks and Derby!

Wet weather continues through Thursday, but big improvements for the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby!
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A slow-moving cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area from time to time through Thursday afternoon/evening.  The overall severe weather threat will stay pretty low, but heavy rain could cause localized flooding issues.   You can follow along with our Futurecast maps below.  

Credit: WHAS11
Credit: WHAS11
Credit: WHAS11

Rainfall totals of 1-3" possible by late Thursday.

Credit: WHAS11

The cold front will move south Thursday night and drier air follows!   This will set-up nice and sunny conditions for Oaks and Derby Day.   Expect highs in the upper 60s for Friday and lower 70s on Saturday.   Friday will be a bit breezy with northwest winds around 10-20 mph.   Hold onto those hats and fascinators!  Light winds expected for Saturday.  UV index will be high both days so bring the sunscreen.  

Credit: WHAS11
Credit: WHAS11

Enjoy and have a wonderful Derby Weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine 