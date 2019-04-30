It's just not Derby Week without a chance of rain, and that's what we'll get later this week. Unfortunately, a stationary front will park over Kentuckiana for a few days providing scattered rain for Thurby, the Pegasus Parade, Oaks, and Derby!

Just be prepared with the ponchos and umbrellas this week. On the bright side, temperatures will be nice and warm in the 70s and 80s all week. Temperatures will even be mild in the 50s and 60s if you're out early morning on the Backside or Dawn at the Downs.

WHAS

Let's first take a look at our event forecasts, then follow along farther down for a look at our Futurecast maps.

First, we begin with the Louisville City FC match tonight versus Memphis 901 with a game time temperatures of 82 degrees Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.

WHAS

Temperatures will continue to run about 10 degrees above normal through Wednesday, and of course that means more early summer-like weather for the Great Steamboat Race Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be on the breezy side so keep that in mind.

WHAS

Moving ahead, you can see we start to introduce higher rain chances for Thurby, Oaks, and Derby! The Pegasus Parade should be damp at times, which seems to be a common theme in recent years.

WHAS

Temperatures will stay nice and warm in the 70s though! Thankfully, we're not overly concerned about severe weather, although a stronger storm or two may be possible. Otherwise just general showers and thunderstorms are expected. So, while you're planning out that perfect outfit, include the matching rain gear!

WHAS

Here is our latest Futurecast data. The rain chances really ramp up on Thursday. This won't be a continuous all-day rain, but we can definitely expect on and off showers for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

WHAS

WHAS

WHAS

WHAS

Generally, we can expect 1-2" rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday. The rain should happen over a long enough period of time, that widespread flooding is not expected.

WHAS

Throughout the last 145 years, about 50% of Oaks and Derby days have had rain. Last year was the wettest Kentucky Derby on record with over 3.00" of rainfall. Check out more Oaks and Derby stats below!

whas

whas