LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first snow of the season has arrived! Kentuckiana received close to an inch of snow Friday morning.

With the first snow of 2020, WHAS11 had the ring it in the playing of 'Bellavia.' WHAS TV first starting place the song on air during the famous Louisville Blizzard of 1978.

