20,000 without power in Kentucky, Indiana after severe storms overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people are waking up to no power on Monday morning after a round of thunderstorms passed through Kentuckiana.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, around 20,000 people in Kentuckiana don't have power. About 6,500 LG&E in Kentucky and 13,400 Duke Energy customers in Indiana don't have power.

Storm damage has been reported in Paoli and Dubois County in Indiana.

Several Indiana schools have announced they are on a two-hour delay or closed due to the severe weather overnight.

It is unclear when crews will get power back on for the thousands in Kentuckiana without power on Monday.

A tornado watch is was effect until 5 a.m. on Monday for the following Kentucky counties: Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer & and Trimble, and the following Indiana counties: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington.

