Pollution, heat, and late sunsets could be why you're not getting enough sleep

Summer heat and air pollution can make it tougher than usual to get a good night's sleep. Thankfully, there are tips and tricks to get past it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heat, humidity and longer daylight hours go hand-in-hand in the summer time.

While there's a lot to look forward to this time of the year, trouble sleeping is probably not on that list.

Air pollution, heat, and late sunsets can contribute to why you aren't getting a restful night's sleep.

Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar from the UofL Envirome Institute says the pollution doesn't just affect the air quality outside.

"If you're exposed to high levels of air pollution, particularly forest fires, it can disrupt your sleep quality," Bhatnager said. "Even though you may have air conditioning and closed windows, there's also some infiltration of these air particles inside of the bedroom and that interferes with your sleep efficiency."

Disrupted sleep can not only make you feel lousy, it can also lead to long term health problems.

"In the long run, compromised sleep could increase your risk for diabetes and obesity as well as cardiovascular disease and that might lead to long term consequences," Bhatnager said. "Interrupted sleep could also increase the risk of degenerative diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's disease."

While we can't escape the weather being hot and the sun being out longer, there are many ways to negate having a sleepless summer. In addition to keeping a quiet sleep environment and blocking any light with thick curtains, turn that thermostat down.

"You have to be able to able to feel like you can relax and have a safe, comfortable environment to get a restful night's sleep," she said. "

