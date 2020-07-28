The winds of change are blowing across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to close out July and kick off August!

We should finally get a break from the consistent heat across the area as our storm chances pick up again, but our temperatures back down a bit

It’s been a hot and humid month of July across Kentucky and Southern Indiana with the consistent heat and oppressive humidity not making it very comfortable to be outdoors for any length of time. In fact, here in Louisville we’ve seen 22 of 28 days in July (as of Tuesday afternoon) with daily highs of 90 degrees or greater! Our hottest high temperature of 95 degrees happened on two occasions, July 5th and July 19th while our “coolest” high was 85 degrees back on July 12th. Keep in mind our average high temperature in Louisville through most of July and August is 89 degrees so we really haven’t been that far off.

That being said we really haven’t seen a decent break from the hot weather in quite some time. Climatologically speaking, we should be headed for more of the same later this week to close out July and kick off August, but this year that doesn’t appear to be the case…which shouldn’t surprise you given it is 2020.

The jet stream should do the classic western ridge/eastern trough into the upcoming weekend, meaning scorching hot temperatures and dry weather out west, with cooler than average temperatures and wet weather here in the east. That’s the broader picture.

Add to that a stationary front camped out across Southern Kentucky and 2 separate waves of low pressure set to ride along it and we are looking at some unsettled weather late this week and for the first few days of August. Of course, with all the clouds and occasional showers and storms around, this will put a dent in afternoon highs across the board, which is something we haven’t seen lately.

It won’t rain all day, every day but it will definitely be a bit unsettled with our best chances for rain and storms coming on Thursday and again on Saturday. With so much tropical moisture around, any storms that do develop could drop some localized heavy rain and by the time we hit early next week, everything should be looking pretty green with some solid rainfall totals possible by Monday.

So, the bottom line is enjoy the break from the heat as afternoon highs should a good 5 to 10 degrees below the curve starting on Thursday. Remember we have all of August and September ahead of us so those 90-degree temperatures will be back before you know it.