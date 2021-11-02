After an icy mess mid-week, the active wintry weather train is set to roll on!

We are looking at a one-two punch of winter storms through next week, both bringing significant snow chances at this point.

On average, February is when we typically see the most snow here in Louisville and we’ll we just wrapped an icy mess across Kentucky, the active winter weather train will keep chugging along heading through next week.

We are looking at a one-two punch with two legitimate winter storms that have the potential of producing some significant snows.

The first one arrives Monday and into Monday night and one thing that has our attention is the BOTH the major models are lined up with several inches of snow over the area by Tuesday morning.

Keep in mind that the track of the are of low pressure is critical to the type of precipitation type. A jog to the west could mean more of a wintry mix so that is something to watch!