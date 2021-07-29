Heat advisory to be in effect in Louisville, here's what you need to know

Heat indices are expected to the 100 to 105 degree range Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. the "feels like" temperature will top out around 106 degrees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday a heat advisory is in effect for much of the WHAS11 viewing area including Louisville and parts of southern Indiana. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues heat advisories when a heat index value reaches or exceeds 105 degrees. Advisories can be made in advance if the heat index is expected to reach that value within 12 to 24 hours.

Additionally, a heat advisory may be issued by the NWS for lower criteria during a multi-day heatwave.

By 4 p.m. Thursday the "feels like" forecast is expected to be 106 degrees.

With the severe heat, potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms are elevated.

Here's a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses common on days where heat advisories are issued:

Heat Exhaustion

Excessive sweating

Nausea or cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Rapid heartbeat

Heat Stroke

Hot, red or dry skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Increased pulse

Seizures

Confusion

Losing consciousness

Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid being in the heat too long while an advisory is in effect. If you are required to be outside during an advisory, be sure to protect your skin with SPF lotion, wear light-colored and loose fitting clothes and attempt to be in shaded areas.

