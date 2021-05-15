It begins: National Hurricane Center starts issuing tropical outlooks

Thankfully, there's nothing to talk about right now. That means it's time to get a hurricane plan in place.

MIAMI — Here's a reminder that hurricane season is starting soon.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic basin on Saturday and, good news, there's nothing to talk about. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

Phew.

After six straight years of Atlantic tropical cyclones forming before the June 1 start of hurricane season, the National Weather Service gave the OK to begin issuing routine tropical weather outlooks. They will now be issued daily moving forward through the end of November, at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"This product describes significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for tropical cyclone formation during the next five days," the hurricane center said in its first outlook of the season.

Storms have preceded the official start date about every other year since 2000.

Given the current lull, now is a good time to take a look -- or begin building -- at your hurricane preparedness plan, BEFORE the threat for tropical weather impacts your area.