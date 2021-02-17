More snow through Thursday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Kentuckiana, a Winter Storm Warning south.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 1-3" snowfall totals are expected across the region by Thursday morning. Expect slick roads late Wednesday night through much of Thursday. Notice the snow showers arriving tonight, and continuing through Thursday morning, before tapering off in the afternoon.

While we see huge amounts of snowfall, the snow will stick on contact with below freezing temperatures, so roads will get slick once again.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through Thursday for most of the WHAS11 viewing area (light blue), a Winter Storm Warning south of the Bluegrass/WKY Parkways (dark blue). While most areas will pick up 1-3", some locally higher amounts are possible, especially southeast of Louisville.

The snow won't be melting anytime soon with high temperatures staying at or below freezing through Saturday night. So, if you haven't had a chance to sled yet, you'll have several more days to try!

This could be our last snowfall for quite some time, as a milder pattern finally returns next week.