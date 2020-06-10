x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Weather

Look up! You can see Mars and the International Space Station

Mars will be one of the brightest objects in the sky and the International Space Station will be flying over!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up this evening — literally! Mars will be making its closest approach to Earth tonight, watch for it rising in the eastern sky. It won't be this close to Earth for another 15 years. For more information, check out EarthSky.org.

Credit: WHAS11

Also, the International Space Station will be making a couple of flyovers the next couple of evenings. Our sky will be clear, so visibility will be great!  

Credit: WHAS11

You can look to the northwest this evening at 8:37 p.m. to spot the Space Station, which will be crossing our sky for about three minutes.

Tomorrow, look in the same direction at 7:48 p.m. The Space Station will be flying over for a longer duration —  six minutes!  

Credit: WHAS11

Enjoy spacing out!

RELATED: Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen as it barrels towards the U.S.

RELATED: Late freeze shortens fall apple season for Indiana orchards

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.