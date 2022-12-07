'They deserve to be home': Mayfield families still homeless as recovery continues

Of the homes and residences that were destroyed, Al Chandler said close to 70% of those were renters.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — In downtown Mayfield, the road to recovery looks like removed debris, and destroyed buildings that were brought down.

But it's a foundation that's ready for the future.

Al Chandler is a local pastor and father to seven kids; he's also the chair of the Long Term Recovery Group. The group is advised by national volunteer agencies like the American Red Cross, but ran by neighbors.

'"About mid-January, close to February, there's a lot of good going on, lot of organizations- local, state, national, even international groups coming in to help us. We started realizing that there was some things starting to fall through the cracks and people, starting to fall through the cracks," he said.

Chandler said the help was there, but unorganized -- something that is common after a disaster.

American Red Cross's Misty Thomas said it's "been really awe-inspiring" to see the community come together to create long-term recovery groups.

The Long-term recovery groups work in teams organizing volunteers, donations, finances, construction, health services, but most importantly, case management. They are teachers, delivery drivers, PTA moms, all working together to help their community. Most do not have experience with disaster recovery, but learn as they go.

"Some people have called it an airplane you're building while it's flying and that makes perfect sense," Chandler said.

He explained that survivors are matched with a case manager who walks through with the survivors what they need to do next.

"What did FEMA give them? What did Red Cross give them? What else do they need? This church helped with this - this rotary helped with this - begin to coordinate that together," Chandler said.

Part of that process is understanding FEMA's and other's roles. Chandler said those groups aren't designed to get families to the finish line.

"I think their role is definitely 'hey here's what happens in disaster - here's something we can get you started on. You need to get these papers in order. You need to get these things in place. Here's a direction you need to go - we'll help you on your way - and go.' That's different than we're going to completely take care of your needs," he said.

The 20 case managers have worked through what was once 4,000 FEMA claims. Of the cases left, 290 cases don't have a case manager right now, 180 are closed completely and there are 200 open cases with a case manager.

"Our community is tasked with taking care of our people. And through the multiple level of resources available - its our job to come alongside our neighbors and to restore them and recover them back to where they need to be," Chandler said. "Back into a home. Hopefully even better than where they were before the tornado."

Now, a former factory houses the disaster recovery hub. Case management happens in the office, and the back holds all of the donations they receive.

Still, the community has a long way to go with 190 families still labeled "homeless."

"They deserve to be home and they deserve to have peace," Thomas said.

Of the homes and residences that were destroyed, Chandler said close to 70% of those were renters.

"So there is nowhere for them to live. That took out a huge amount of our houses. So they're the ones staying in hotels, lodges, campers, FEMA campers or KY campers or friends of family," he said.

But in this community, you can't put a number on disaster recovery; you celebrate the successes.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.