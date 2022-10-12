Mayfield community walks tornado path one year after devastation

It's been 365 days since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, but the horrific memories are still fresh in the minds of those who lived through the tragedy.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The rain and the cold didn't stop the community from showing up for a two mile walk on Saturday.

It started at the candle factory where 9 lives were lost and ended at the town square where the community is dedicated to rebuilding.

"My husband said it’s coming straight for us, and it was pretty terrifying,” Kiyo Kirk said.

The fire crews who responded to the devastation can still hear the phone calls for help.

“We heard the scanner and we were writing down addresses of homes,” Derek Lancaster, Mayfield Graves Fire Rescue assistant chief, said.

But out of the destruction rose a stronger, tighter community -- committed to rebuilding.

“I didn’t even have limbs in my yard but I told God, you got me through this one and I said I’m going to give back as much as I possibly can,” Carrie Arp said.

That sense of determination, stretching all across the commonwealth.

"We pulled up and there’s Louisville fire trucks, Lexington fire trucks and it’s like this is unreal,” Lancaster said.

Heroes not just from other cities, but also heroes in town. Officer Robert Daniel lost his life ensuring the safety of those at the candle factory.

“I wouldn’t expect nothing less for him to try and save those lives and then try to save his last, so it’s a blessing to have a dad like that,” Tyce Daniel said.

Looking back a year later, so many are grateful to still see this day.

"But to be able to walk through here all the way to where the courthouse is, it’s just I can’t explain it,” Kirk said.

Some say it’s a long road to recovery as they remain optimistic about the rebuild of their future.

“I’m amazed, I’m amazed by how many people has shown up,” Arp said.

But many are still keeping hope alive.

“I just want us all to be back together and for everyone to come back home,” Lancaster said.

