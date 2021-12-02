Winter Storm Watch! Next storm expected to arrive late Sunday

Our next winter storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night through Monday. Significant snowfall accumulations possible!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Winter Storm Watch is up for all of the WHAS11 region Sunday night through Tuesday morning. At this time, it looks like many locations will see around 4-8" snowfall totals.

The latest GFS, European, and NAM (among other) weather models are all calling for the potential significant snowfall accumulations.

The snow is expected to begin late Sunday night with light accumulations possible through Monday morning. The area may get a little break, before the snow turns heavier late Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Below shows the timing of the heaviest snow late in the day Monday. Temperatures will be very cold with highs in the lower 20s, and that's something to watch. Often colder temperatures will provide higher snowfall ratios, which can bring higher snowfall totals.

Thankfully, Monday's winter storm looks like it will pack mostly snow, and not all of the other types of precipitation. So, looking snowy and not icy for most of us in Kentuckiana.

Winter storm No. 2 will be possible next Wednesday into Thursday. This one could be trickier, since it could involve another mixed bag of precipitation. If Thursday's storm tracks farther east, we would have more snow chances, a more western track will mean a chance of more rain, snow or sleet. We've got plenty of time to fine tune the details next week. Stay tuned!

Get the salt, snow blowers and shovels ready!

