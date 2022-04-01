Louisville's first snow of 2022 is on the way

Minor snowfall accumulations are likely Thursday - let's time it out!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready for our first snowfall accumulations!? Unfortunately, if you're wanting a big snow to play in, this won't be it. However, light accumulations will be possible which could cause slick roads - and school delays or closings.

Let's map it out!

At this time, we're expecting only 1" or less north of Louisville and the Ohio River, and 1-3" from Metro Louisville and areas to the south and southeast. Louisville will be riding the line between joining less-snowy southern Indiana or more-snowy Kentucky.

With the weather models now all on board with our Thursday snow chances, we'll raise the Snow Meter to "Get Ready". Many school districts could play it safe and just switch to e-learning Thursday and possibly Friday.

If the roads are snowy or icy, remember these tips from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:

Drive slowly (including accelerating and decelerating)

Increase your following distance

Don't stop going uphill

Follow along with our Futurecast maps below for the timing.

The snow will generally arrive from the west by late afternoon, then spread over most of the area through the afternoon. The snow will taper off Thursday evening.

Thursday at noon:

Thursday afternoon:

Thursday evening:

The other impact will be COLD! Temperatures will only top out in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens Thursday. Temperatures plummet to the lower teens Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday will be our coldest day of the season with warmer air returning by the weekend. Rain is likely by Sunday.

Contact meteorologist Ben Pine at bpine@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Ben) and Facebook.

