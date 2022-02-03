Overnight severe weather threat possible Wednesday into Thursday

A few strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but a higher threat is expected Wednesday night, especially from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We'll all need to be extra weather aware Wednesday with a threat of severe storms on the way. A few strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but a higher threat is expected Wednesday night, especially from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wednesday will start off with showers in the morning, then a few strong storms possible in the afternoon, before a possible squall-line of severe storms at night.

These storms will be firing up ahead of a strong cold front, and the air will be a bit unstable, which is fuel for storms. The severe weather threat looks higher for areas west of I-65 Wednesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has the WHAS11 viewing area under a Slight and Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather or level 2 and 3 out of 5.

Notice the storm "fuel" or unstable air is higher in the afternoon, and weakens later Wednesday night. We hope the line of storms will weaken as a result of the air becoming more stable, but we'll still need to be ready for watches and warnings Wednesday.

All severe weather threats will be possible, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. Possibly the most dangerous part of this storm is the timing - with the highest threat for severe weather falling during the overnight hours.

Make sure that you have a way to wake yourself up in the case of a severe weather warning.

Difference between Watch and Warning

When a severe weather watch (Tornado Watch, Flood Watch) is issued, it means that conditions are favorable for severe weather, so it's time to get prepared. Make sure that you have a way to stay up-to-date with the latest weather updates on your TV, phone or weather radio.

A warning is issued when severe weather is imminent or happening. That means it's time to take action. Take shelter immediately and follow your severe weather plan.

Tornado Warning Tips

If a tornado warning is issued, find a sturdy shelter away from windows - preferably a basement. If you live in a mobile home, you will be safer in a ditch or a culvert nearby.

Once you're in a safe place, cover yourself with pillows or blankets - anything to stop flying debris from hurting you.

Make sure you have your severe weather safety kit handy with first aid, a flashlight and any backup chargers for your electronic devices.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.