Here's what this year's Halloween forecast will look like

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Autumn in Louisville can feature a variety of weather, especially as we head deeper into the season - and Halloween is no exception.

From weather reaching temperatures in the middle 80s in 1950 to a wintry mix in 2014, it can be hard to plan a costume that is appropriate for the weather.

But have no fear this spooky season, the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team has you covered with this year's forecast.

Let's look back on a few weather stats from years past.

Halloween 2021 had a soggy three days leading up to the holiday, but dried out just in time for trick-or-treating.

So, will the weather this year be a trick or a treat?

As far as temperatures are concerned, we're looking at highs that are right about average, in the middle 60s.

However, rain is likely to arrive Sunday and carry on throughout the day on Halloween.

The heaviest of the rain will be out by the end of the weekend, but a few rounds of lingering rainfall is possible in many spots through Halloween night.

It's not unusual for Louisville to see rain on Halloween. On average, we manage 0.11" of rain over the holiday.

With showers in the forecast and temperatures in the 50s by trick-or-treat hours, you will want to incorporate boots and jackets into those costumes.

While the timing with our next batch of rain moving in is not ideal for outdoor festivities, don't let it dampen your holiday spirit.

The upside to this forecast is that the moisture is much needed! The latest drought monitor shows all of Kentuckiana in increasing levels of drought, with a severe drought in western Kentucky.

We enter the month of November with an average high of 64°, then those temperatures begin free falling. The average drops to 52° by the end of the month.

It will be time to dig out the winter gear before we know it!

