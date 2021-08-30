x
Ida remnants bring flood concerns to Louisville area

The remnants of Ida will bring bands of heavy rain Tuesday through Tuesday night!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The remnants of what was Hurricane Ida are expected to bring bands of heavy rain to Kentucky Tuesday.

As a result, counties along and south of the Ohio River will be under a Flash Flood Watch from Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Generally, 2-4" rainfall totals can be expected in these area, so watch out for flooded roadways. Never try to drive through a flooded area — turn around, don't drown!  

Thankfully, other than the flood concerns, we are not expecting severe weather. You can see the timeline of the rainfall with our Futurecast maps below.

Tuesday morning will be the driest part of the day, with heavier rain moving in during the afternoon and evening. The rain will taper off early Wednesday morning. Areas north of the river will see much lower rainfall totals, being farther away from Ida's remnant low pressure.

As Ida moves away early Wednesday, beautiful weather will follow for the rest of the workweek. We will enjoy much lower humidity and some cooler temperatures by Wednesday afternoon!

- Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine

