Ida continues to bring rain to Kentuckiana

Rain may lead to flooding for some, clearing tomorrow morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana will see more widespread, tropical rainfall on Tuesday from the remnants of Ida. The category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon. While the hardest-hit states are Louisiana and Mississippi, Ida has brought flooding rains to states as far north as southern Indiana.

The center of Ida will track through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and eastern Kentucky Wednesday. Rain will be clearing to the east Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rainfall will likely fall south of the parkways, with pockets of heavy rain farther north. On top of what was picked up on Monday, about two to three inches of rain will be possible for those along and south of the parkways. Closer to the Ohio River, expect about another inch or two. For most in Southern Indiana, less than a half inch is expected.