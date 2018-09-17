The Union County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an 88-year-old man was found dead near Landsford Road in Marshville, in a vehicle partly submerged by water.

He was identified Monday by officials as Clayborn Wright from Anson County.

A public information officer for the sheriff's office said a passing motorist discovered the body in the morning, after water levels had receded. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles and emergency crews, including Search and Rescue and a dive team, responded to the scene at Landsford Road near the intersection of Camden Road. This portion of Landsford had been washed out heavily by flooding the night before, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was driving across a flooded road when his car ran off the road, officials said Monday. His car window was down, indicating he might have tried to get out of the car, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, another man was successfully rescued along Fish Road in northeast Union County

A 1-year-old baby's body was also recovered in Union County after he was swept away from his mother, who was stranded in a flooded road, official said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the lead investigative agency and is expected to provide more information at some point.

