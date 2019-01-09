TAMPA, Fla. — While Hurricane Dorian remains the tropical system to watch, there are now four other tropical disturbances to keep an eye on, too.

The three original disturbances were announced Sunday and the fourth was announced Monday.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Fernand formed Tuesday. Then, Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression Eight strengthened into Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Another disturbance in the mid-Atlantic has a 30-percent chance of development in the next two days and a 40-percent chance over the next five days.

10Weather

The most recent one showed up on satellite early Monday, Sept. 2. It is located farther east off the coast of Africa. It has a zero percent chance of developing in the next two days but a 70-percent chance of development in the next five days.

Right now, it is too soon to know where these tropical waves could be heading, but they are not posing an immediate threat to Florida at this point.

