As Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning, volunteers from different Cajun Navy organizations shared live videos from communities in the storm’s path.

Friday morning, the “Louisiana Cajun Navy” group shared a video of two men trudging through flooded streets to check on an injured elderly man. It is unclear exactly where the video is taken, but the group said they were operating near New Bern, North Carolina.

New Bern Police say as many as 200 people had already been rescued early Friday morning and another 200 still were waiting to be rescued. The city said two Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were working on swift-water rescues and more were on the way.

"WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted.

The "Louisiana Cajun Navy" group was not the only Cajun Navy organization on the ground in the Carolinas. The "Cajun Navy 2016" shared on Facebook Thursday that they had arrived in Lexington, South Carolina. A live stream from Friday morning showed the group being briefed before heading out to do water rescues.

Hurricane Florence has brought hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge. It made landfall along the coast of North Carolina near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

