Hurricane Delta: Louisiana landfall Friday, then weekend rain

Hurricane Delta will make landfall in southwest Louisiana Friday, then bring rain our way this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurricane Delta will be making landfall as a strong category 2 or 3 storm Friday afternoon.

The remnants of Delta will make their way into our region this weekend.

First, you'll notice mid and high levels clouds streaming in ahead of the system on Friday. Clouds will continue to thicken up and showers will develop south of Louisville Saturday morning. There's a pretty good chance much of our area will have plenty of dry time through the daytime Saturday, before the rain becomes more widespread Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall totals will vary. Lighter north and heavier south. The rain will taper off for all areas by late Sunday.